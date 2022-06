The big news yesterday was no news at all — thanks to some pollsters who don’t care about the most important issues in town. Yesterday, NY1 and the polling firm Siena put out the results of one of the first big surveys of city residents’ attitudes about the Adams administration. The results had some predictable numbers — a majority (57 percent) feels Adams is doing a “fair” or “good” job during what remains the honeymoon period, and that majority was more or less the same in various subject topics such as crime or schools. And a majority of New Yorkers love the mayor’s “style.” (See the full survey by clicking here.)

