Lehigh Acres, FL

2 pug puppies get new life after growing up in cages, surrendered by previous owner

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – Two puppies spent the first six to nine months of their lives growing up living in metal cages, locked away in a backyard shed.

The animals were among nearly a dozen that a Lehigh Acres family decided to surrender to Lee County Domestic Animal Services last month.

An investigation by Lee County Domestic Animal Services (LCDAS) found 20 dogs living in the backyard cages at 517 Eighth Avenue in Lehigh. The family surrendered 11 dogs to LCDAS on May 25. Since then, ten of the dogs have been adopted with the other now at a rescue.

It’s not uncommon for these stories to be told in Southwest Florida. However, what isn’t usually told is what happens after they are taken into the care of an animal shelter.

The fate of two of those dogs is now known after their new owner spoke with us.

“We were on a waiting list with a couple of rescues,” Heather Cox of Lehigh Acres said.

For months the Cox family had been sitting, waiting and their two pugs, Malibu and Sky, wagging as they looked to add another pug puppy to their family. But unfortunately, no rescues had a pug for them to adopt. That was until Heather saw our story.

“I saw a story about a guy in Lehigh and saw the pictures and found that the pugs were the ones that he surrendered,” she said.

Cox is talking about the home on Eighth Avenue where the dogs were surrendered.

“I went down to Lee County Domestic Animal Services and filled out my application,” she said.

When she laid her eyes on Brandi, one of the dogs saves, it was love at first sight. She didn’t think she’d be coming two pug puppies into her life, but she fell in love all over again when she saw Bacardi.

The two little ladies are inseparable. Heather wasn’t going to get between them.

“I’m giving them a life they will love,” Heather said.

It hasn’t been an easy ride. After about a week and a half, the pups are still very skittish. Their paws are healing from being trapped in a wire cage which made their feet webbed. To help, their new mother gives them a paw spa day.

“I do paw butter and I massage them and you can already see a big difference in them,” Cox said.

The dogs were even terrified to go outside on the grass, likely because they were never allowed out of the cages, she said.

“They put their foot on it and they pulled their foot right back on the concrete.I had to crawl on the ground with them, just to get them to go,” Cox said.

When we stopped at the home where the dogs spent the first months of their life in cages, the owners declined to talk for a second time.

That’s okat with Cox because she wants to talk to them, and them to know the pugs are getting another shot at life, a shot they didn’t give the dogs.

“I want them to know that these babies have a good life,” Cox said.

