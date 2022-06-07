In historic shift, far fewer teens face adult US courts

A teen in Alabama will spend 50 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman who had gotten engaged to his father.According to police, Ross Jonathan McFarland, 16, killed Dr John McFarland's fiance, Martha White, because his mother had died less than a year prior. Law enforcement officials said Mr McFarland "harboured animosity" toward 66-year-old Ms White, which led to the murder. Police found Ms White dead in a home, where she had been shot in her face. According to AL.com, Ms White was a mother, grandmother, and retired school teacher. Dr McFarland owned...
