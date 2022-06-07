ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

In historic shift, far fewer teens face adult US courts

redlakenationnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Harrington spent a tense eight months in a Philadelphia jail when he was a teenager - the result of a robbery charge in 2014 that automatically sent his case to the...

www.redlakenationnews.com

The Independent

Teen furious over father’s engagement pleads guilty to killing future step-mother

A teen in Alabama will spend 50 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman who had gotten engaged to his father.According to police, Ross Jonathan McFarland, 16, killed Dr John McFarland's fiance, Martha White, because his mother had died less than a year prior. Law enforcement officials said Mr McFarland "harboured animosity" toward 66-year-old Ms White, which led to the murder. Police found Ms White dead in a home, where she had been shot in her face. According to AL.com, Ms White was a mother, grandmother, and retired school teacher. Dr McFarland owned...
ALABAMA STATE
The US Sun

Texas coroner reveals what happens to school shooter’s body and recalls heartbreak of identifying dead kids in classroom

THE Texas coroner who had the heartbreaking job of identifying the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting has revealed what happened to the gunman's body. As Uvalde's Justice of The Peace, Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz Jr serves as the small town's de facto coroner, and he was on call when an 18-year-old unleashed the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Washington Examiner

State Farm donating transgender books for 5-year-olds to schools in Florida

The auto insurance company State Farm is encouraging its agents in Florida to donate books promoting transgenderism to 5-year-olds to their local schools or public libraries, according to an email shared by a whistleblower. The email, obtained by the nonprofit organization Consumers' Research and shared with the Washington Examiner, revealed...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Furious Chicago woman reveals squatter has moved into her $175,000 home and is refusing to leave after claiming she signed a lease and paid $8,000 upfront for rent - and cops are refusing to take action

A Chicago woman who listed her home on the market has revealed she found a stranger living in it who refuses to leave, claiming she already signed a lease and paid $8,000 in rent upfront. Danielle Cruz said she was shocked when she found the alleged squatter in her Chatham...
CHICAGO, IL
Essence

Black Students Sue Georgia School Over Blocked Confederate Flag Protest

The federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday alleges “overt bigotry and animosity by some white students and teachers against African American students.”. Several Black high school students in Georgia are suing their school district after being suspended for attempting to protest Confederate flag displays on school grounds. Students at Coosa...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Indonesian colonel sentenced to life in jail for throwing bodies of teens into river after hitting them with car

An army colonel in Indonesia was sentenced to life in prison by the country’s military tribunal for dumping the remains of two teenagers in a river after his car collided with their motorcycle in a traffic accident last year.Judges at the Jakarta military tribunal said they considered Colonel Priyanto’s actions – which led to the deaths of the two teens aged 17 and 14 – to be premeditated murder.The court also ordered that the armed forces dismiss the middle-rank officer from military service.According to the autopsy, one of the victims was still alive when Priyanto had tossed their bodies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NBC News

'Hateful' anti-LGBTQ graduation speech at Ohio high school sparks outrage

A high school graduation speech telling students to “choose a spouse” based on “biblical principles” is sparking outrage online. “Choose a spouse, I suggest,” alumnus Jim McGuire said in a commencement address at River Valley High School in Caledonia, Ohio. “I also strongly suggest to make sure to choose biblical principles, you know a male with a female and female with a male.”
CALEDONIA, OH
yr.media

Mom Wants to Close Wallet to Teen Daughter Who ‘Only Contacts Us When She Needs a Top-Up’

A mom on a discussion site sparked a debate after revealing that she may cut off her teen daughter financially. According to Newsweek, the mom, BrokenToy, shared the story about her 18-year-old: “My daughter is 18. She’s been living pretty much at her boyfriend’s house for months now. She informed me the other week that she doesn’t live at home anymore so we’d have to pay her to babysit/dog sit for our weekend away. Weekend away had been booked for over a year. We were left with no choice but to stump up cash or lose hundreds on concert tickets and a hotel.”
KIDS
The Independent

Children told to hide under desks as ‘teenagers carrying knife run onto school site’

Pupils had to hide under their desks after three intruders with knives were seen in a school grounds.Armed police rushed to North Birmingham Academy as it reportedly went into lockdown.Officers arrested three teenagers on suspicion of possession of a blade, and there were no reports of injuries.One parent told Birmingham Live that children as young as 11 were ordered to sit on the floor in their classrooms during the alert.West Midlands Police said three people had been seen with a knife before some of them ran onto the school grounds on Tuesday morning.A spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of three young men seen with a knife in Warren Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, at just before 9.30am.The school said it worked with police to resolve the issue, and that the lockdown was "in line with the academy’s procedures".Some parents said they found out about the lockdown some time after it took place or on social media.The school said it texted parents to reassure them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jade's Law: Family ask MPs to curb killers' parental rights

The family of a woman murdered by her estranged husband have lobbied MPs in Westminster in a bid to curb perpetrators' parental rights. In August, Jade Ward, 27, was stabbed and strangled in her home by Russell Marsh as their four young sons slept. Marsh must serve at least 25...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Car Ploughs Into School Trip Teenagers Killing Teacher In Berlin

A German-Armenian man drove into a crowd in a busy shopping district in Berlin on Wednesday, mowing down a group of teenagers and killing their teacher before crashing through a shop window. The incident happened at around 10:30 am (0830 GMT) just across from Breitscheidplatz, where an Islamic State group...
ACCIDENTS

