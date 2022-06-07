ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE: 30 Percent Chance of Shower and Thunderstorms, High Near 90, for Brevard County on Tuesday

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Brevard County calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny skies, with a high near 90, light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning....

Tornado Warning issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 15:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Seminole The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Seminole County in east central Florida * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Winter Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Oviedo and Lake Jessup around 400 PM EDT. Geneva around 410 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Mullet Lake Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
NEWS: Disney World Counties Under Flood Advisory

No matter how much you plan, how many hours you spend getting the perfect dining reservation, or how much of an effort you make to learn Genie+, your entire Disney World trip could be impacted by a relatively unpredictable thing — the weather. severe weather impact Disney World before,...
Damage, power outage reported after strong storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tornado warning issued Wednesday in Seminole County expired as afternoon storms pop up in Central Florida. The tornado warning was issued at 3:47 p.m. and remained in effect until 4:15 p.m. Some tree damage took out power lines in Maitland in the area of East...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent lightning is also occurring with this storm! Target Area: Lake; Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Lake County in east central Florida West central Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 200 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Juniper Springs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pierson, Alexander Springs, Sellers Lake, Astor and Astor Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
💵 5 things to do in Central Florida under $25

ORLANDO, Fla. – With gas prices at an all-time high and increasing costs for major attractions, we’re all trying to have some fun on a budget. Visit Orlando is a great resource to find unique attractions in and around Central Florida. [TRENDING: Orlando’s first transgender homecoming queen graduates...
Crumbl Cookies coming to Daytona Beach. Here’s where

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Crumbl Cookies already has eight locations around Central Florida but is now planning to open its first shops in Volusia County. One Daytona announced the cookie shop will be opening up in the shopping and entertainment complex. Crumbl will be opening between Painting with a Twist and Crab Knight, according to a release.
Winter Park Resident Files to Join Reedy Creek Improvement District Lawsuit, Supports Dissolution

A resident of Winter Park has filed a motion to intervene in the recently-refiled lawsuit against the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, supporting the move. According to Orlando Business Journal, James Pickett filed the motion on May 24th to join the defendants. Pickett disputed claims made by Osceola County residents Michael, Leslie, and Eduardo Foronda and Orange County resident Vivian Gonzalez in the filing, claiming that the district’s dissolution and absorption by Orange and Osceola Counties could provide a financial windfall.
Woman killed, 3 injured in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and three others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl, in a Flagler County crash Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway around 7:11 p.m. [TRENDING: Man bitten by gator he...
WATCH: SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket from Cape Canaveral

ABOVE VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 launched Nilesat 301 to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday, June 8 at 5:04 p.m. ET. ABOVE VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 launched Nilesat 301 to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space...
Construction for new neighborhood project in Martin County underway

PALM CITY, Fla. — It's been a vision for Knight Kiplinger years in the making — an innovative, environmentally-conscious neighborhood in Martin County. "It will be multigenerational, not gated golf course communities catering to the affluent. Martin County has many beautiful wonderful gated golf course communities. It’s not an unmet need," Knight Kiplinger, the creator of Newfield, told WPBF 25 News.
New Florida Funding Passes House Polk County receives 10 million dollars

POLK COUNTY, FLORIDA.—$10,000,000 for wastewater infrastructure. Today Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) highlighted House passage of critical funding for Florida, including projects to protect communities from flooding, stormwater, coast erosion, and algal blooms, as well as investments in waterways and the maritime economy. The Water Resource Development Act of 2022 is the key legislative vehicle for projects carried out by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Rep. Demings serves as Chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, & Recovery.
