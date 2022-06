Washington County Schools will be hosting public forums next week to address plans for renovations to school buildings in the district. The Washington County Board of Education has announced that there will be two separate public forums to address concerns and suggestions that the community has for renovations to the schools. The Board of Education has recently hired an architectural firm to do some work on the schools and these forums will help them determine the most pressing needs.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO