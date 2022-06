Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready to close the current year, but planning ahead for summer school and expansion and improvements in the fall. The School District is expanding enrollment at its Gateway Alternative School next year and will holding a cookout this afternoon for parents, guardians and students to meet the staff and ask questions. School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, a guest Tuesday on WHAV’s morning program, said the Gateway School has been a small program for students struggling at the high school level. Starting this fall, it expands to include students in the seventh and eighth grades.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO