Art Market Joins Haverhill Art Walk Lineup This Saturday

Year after year, we patiently wait for New England summer. Around here, making it through snowstorms and below-freezing temperatures is just part of what we are willing to do in the name of summertime. Which is why when locals and visitors have the opportunity to dine seaside, you better believe they show up. From stunning ocean views to warm breezes and crafted cocktails at sunset, all of these restaurants deliver quintessential summer dining on the North shore.

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO