Haverhill, MA

Art Market Joins Haverhill Art Walk Lineup This Saturday

By WHAV Staff
 2 days ago
An Art Market, featuring more than 20 local artists with original artwork on display and for purchase, joins the Haverhill Art Walk this Saturday. Rachel Johnson of Array of...

Merrimack Valley String Orchestra Offers Free Concert This Saturday

The Merrimack Valley String Orchestra plans a free Spring Concert, featuring the music of Mozart, Brahms, and Beethoven; movie favorites, Pirates of the Caribbean, Colors of the Wind and more; and Ukrainian Bell Carol.
HAVERHILL, MA
Top Spots to Enjoy Dinner and a View This Summer

Year after year, we patiently wait for New England summer. Around here, making it through snowstorms and below-freezing temperatures is just part of what we are willing to do in the name of summertime.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Fairy Garden Party on Tap at Buttonwoods Museum June 21

Buttonwoods Museum is having its Fairy Garden Party Tuesday, June 21. The annual party takes place from 3:30-5 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 water St., Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
The Big E announces lineup of musical acts for upcoming fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Big E on Tuesday announced its lineup of musical acts for this year's fair. During the 17-day event that will run from Sept. 16 through Oct. 2, musicians including Modern English, KT Tunstall, The Yardbirds, Canned Heat, The Main Squeeze, Johnnyswim, Tai Verdes, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jose Feliciano, All-4-One, Ernest, Baha Men, Alien Ant Farm, American Authors, and John Waite are slated to perform on the Court of Honor Stage.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
City of Methuen and First Baptist Church Celebrate Juneteenth Saturday, June 18

Methuen is inviting all residents to a free celebration of Juneteenth Saturday, June 18.
METHUEN, MA
Rachel Johnson
On the Market: A Converted Church in Maynard

The developer of this former Finnish house of worship made sure to incorporate the building's original features into its redesign.
MAYNARD, MA
Haverhill Schools Prepare to Close Current Year, Start Summer Programs and Expand in the Fall

Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready to close the current year, but planning ahead for summer school and expansion and improvements in the fall.
HAVERHILL, MA
Plaistow, N.H., Weekly Summer Concerts Begin June 22

Plaistow, N.H., plans a series of free summer concerts Wednesdays, between June 22 and Aug. 24, at the Plaistow Athletic Recreation Complex, known as PARC.
PLAISTOW, NH
Reader's View: No beach for you, Duxbury

Yay summer! Sun, sand, beach. No, hold it right there! No beach summer fun for you! Not in Duxbury.
DUXBURY, MA
Wizard of Oz returns to theaters for Judy Garland's 100th birthday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Wizard of Oz will be returning to theaters Monday to celebrate Judy Garland's 100th birthday.
BOSTON, MA
100-Year-Old Massachusetts Home is Made of 100,000 Newspapers, Including the Furniture

Wow! This Rockport, Massachusetts home made of newspapers is still standing 100 years later. It was built in 1922 by Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident and mechanical engineer Elis Stenman.
ROCKPORT, MA
Haverhill, MA
