Two arrests have been made in connection with the shooting that left a 29-year-old wounded early Saturday, June 4th on Highway 73 West. Christopher Dewayne Porter age 22 of Washington, was arrested June 7th for Battery 1st Degree. He was transported to the Hempstead County Detention Center where he is awaiting a first court appearance. Tabitha Cole, age 32 of Washington was arrested for Hindering Apprehension. She was also transported to the Hempstead County Detention Center to await a first court appearance.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO