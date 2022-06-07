Severe Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Frontier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Frontier County through 1015 AM CDT At 914 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Indianola, or 15 miles northeast of McCook, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stockville, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Orafino, Freedom and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

FRONTIER COUNTY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO