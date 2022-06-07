ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas 4000, Fighting cancer every mile

By Hope Merritt
KBTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas 4000 is back for the first time in three years to pedal through 20 states to battle cancer. For 19 years, Texas 4000 for Cancer has cultivated student leaders in the fight against cancer...

MySanAntonio

Most LGBTQ-friendly cities: 1 Texas town in top 40, 18 near bottom of list

June is celebrated as Pride Month to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, an event described as a "tipping point" in the Gay Liberation Movement, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Earlier this month, a roundup aimed to rank the most "LGBTQ-friendly" cities across the U.S. A number of Texas cities round out the bottom of the rankings, although one Texas city cracked the top 40.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas remains the deadliest state for Latino workers

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — For over a decade, Texas has been the deadliest state for Latino workers, according to a press release from the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC). J.R. Gonzales, TAMACC executive vice-chair, says that the group is planning an awareness campaign and hope to see legislative action when the […]
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Did You Know Texas Has A Volcano

Texas could possibly be the 8th wonder of the world with all its amazingness. Texas is full of many natural wonders, with rivers, lakes, mountains, caverns, and beaches, you can find just about anything here in this great state if you wander far enough, even a volcano. I know when...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

“Drought-free” area shrinking across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The little rain we saw last week was not enough to keep dry conditions from expanding over the area. This week’s US Drought Monitor expands the “Moderate Drought” over southwestern portions of the Brazos Valley, and even brings “Severe Drought” into Austin and Waller counties.
ENVIRONMENT
MySanAntonio

Far-right group expanding into Houston area, starting with a VFW ‘Jeopardy’ night

A right-wing grassroots political organization is expanding its reach in Harris County, starting with a Jeopardy night in a Northwest Houston suburb this week. True Texas Project is hosting a ‘Jeopardy’ night and potluck dinner on Thursday, June 9 at the VFW Post in Cypress, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Houston. The event is one of only a few that TTP, which in 2021 was labeled an anti-government group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has held in the Houston area, according to its event schedule; most of the group’s activity has focused on North and Central Texas so far, and similar trivia events will be held in Irving and Lubbock that same night.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Child Care Crisis Worsens Amid Inflation, Rising Costs

With the school year coming to a close across North Texas, families are having to find child care options for the summer. But it couldn't come at a worse time as inflation, staff shortages at day cares and rising costs cut deeper into household budgets. "In a time where Texas...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for June 7, 2022: Mexico questions whether Texas can make sotol

While Mexico has a long tradition of making sotol – made from a family of spiny plants common to the Chihuahuan desert – some Texas brands have started distilling their own liquors from the plant. And: The latest on heat warnings across Texas, and what it portends for the rest of the summer amid anxieties about whether the electrical grid can stand the strain. Also: A federal judge moves to hold Texas’ foster care services in contempt as court monitors continue to find deficiencies in a system once declared unconstitutionally unsafe for children.
TEXAS STATE
douglasnow.com

County buys fire truck in Texas, crashes on way back to Georgia

Photo courtesy of the Jefferson County, Texas, sheriff's office Facebook page Officers investigate a one-vehicle accident involving a fire truck the county commission bought in Texas. The truck blew a tire and crashed as Steve Carver and Railey Ward were bringing it back to Douglas. Monday morning, the county commission...
DOUGLAS, GA
Advocacy
Health
Society
KBTX.com

Church Explosion south of La Grange injures one

HOSTYN, Texas (KBTX) - An elderly woman was rushed to Dell-Seton hospital in Austin with severe burns after an explosion rocked the Queen of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn, Texas, just south of La Grange. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek said in a press release Thursday that Fayette County Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an explosion at the church. Deputies responded and found the woman with burns and immediately transported her to Austin. Several Fire Departments including, LaGrange, Schulenburg, Muldoon and Fayetteville Fire Departments responded to the blaze. Sheriff Korenek said the explosion appears to have been caused by a gas leak, though the department will investigate to rule out any criminal activity.
LA GRANGE, TX
Texas Monthly

Microfishing Is Texas’s Tiny New Angling Trend

The creek behind Alex Arcia’s house in Plantersville, about an hour northwest of Houston, is no more than two feet wide. But when Arcia, now fifteen, was in elementary school, the cool current running past holly and pine trees felt like an expansive and magical world. When he was four or five years old, he learned to hold a fishing rod; by seven, he was heading to the water by himself to hook bluegill. For a while Arcia kept a walkie-talkie on hand so his parents could check in on him. “I spent so much time down there, years down there, just fishing my heart out,” he says.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Texas couple surrenders in Shelby County

CENTER, Texas -- A Shelby County, Texas couple wanted for over a month for a sex-related offense are in custody. Jimmy Moore 58, and Wanda Moore 46, of Huxley, Texas, surrendered to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Tuesday. Each is charged with prohibited sexual contact, which is a felony 3 offense in Texas.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Voters In Five Texas Cities Will Decide On Marijuana Decriminalization In November, Activists Say

Texas activists announced on Friday that they’ve collected more than enough signatures to qualify an initiative to decriminalize marijuana for the local ballot in Harker Heights. That’s the fifth city in the state so far in which organizers say they’ll be able to put cannabis reform before voters this November, and the move comes just about a month after a similar decriminalization measure passed in Austin.
TEXAS STATE

