Pain at the pump will be felt at the garbage bin for residents of unincorporated Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday approved an emergency contract amendment with AmWaste, the franchise holder for residential garbage pickup in unincorporated parts of the county. The amendment allows the company to establish its rates based on fuel costs, which are based on the Alabama Department of Transportation Fuel Index, and the consumer price index.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO