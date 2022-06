An inmate in the Wayne County Detention Center is facing attempted murder charges after an attack on officers inside the jail May 31. “Detention Sgt. Joshua Leggett was violently attacked by an inmate housed within the main detention facility,” Sheriff Larry Pierce said in a recent release. “Sgt. Leggett was attempting to perform his duties dealing with a non-compliant inmate. Sgt. Leggett used de-escalation tactics that were unsuccessful and was preparing to transport the inmate to a holding cell when the inmate suddenly and without warning attacked Sgt. Leggett.”

WAYNE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO