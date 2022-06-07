Presentation by La Crosse leaders to discuss ‘Final-Five’ voting process

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A presentation Tuesday will discuss new voting ideas. Leader Ethics-Wisconsin is hosting a discussion about Final-Five voting.

Community leaders and legislative leaders from both sides of the aisle will be there to talk about why they believe this process – a version of ranked-choice voting that would eliminate partisan primaries – is a viable alternative to the current voting process.

The presentation will take place in the Kwik Trip Room at the Lunda Center on Western Technical College’s campus.

It starts at 5 pm. You can find more event info here .

