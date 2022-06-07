ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Presentation by La Crosse leaders to discuss ‘Final-Five’ voting process

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A presentation Tuesday will discuss new voting ideas. Leader Ethics-Wisconsin is hosting a discussion about Final-Five voting.

Community leaders and legislative leaders from both sides of the aisle will be there to talk about why they believe this process – a version of ranked-choice voting that would eliminate partisan primaries –  is a viable alternative to the current voting process.

The presentation will take place in the Kwik Trip Room at the Lunda Center on Western Technical College’s campus.

It starts at 5 pm.

Gov. Evers hands down pardons for La Crosse, Eau Claire area residents

MADISON (WKBT) – Governor Tony Evers handed down 56 pardons Friday, the list including residents from the La Crosse and Eau Claire areas. “The folks receiving pardons today have worked hard to be contributing members of their communities and workplaces and to make amends for their past mistakes,” said Gov. Evers. “Every pardon is an official act of forgiveness that allows these individuals to continue their important work giving back to their communities and reach their full potential.”
La Crosse area students sign scholarships and shift future into next gear

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Three area students are shifting their lives into the next gear with the help of the Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Foundation. Each year, WATDA awards scholarships to students all over Wisconsin. The three winners will all attend Western Technical College. Each of their scholarships is valued at more than $6,100. “We want to help...
Great Rivers United Way donates to Coulee Recovery Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Great Rivers United Way is giving $1,000,000 in donations to local organizations. On Thursday, the agency gifted the Coulee Recovery Center more than $20,000. The center plans to use the funds to provide more resources to individuals invested in recovering. “When someone says ‘today is the day,’ where do we go from here? It’s kind...
Blood drive in West Salem helps boost supply

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) – Sensible Health Care hopes to inject its way into the community as its staff holds its first blood drive on Thursday. The clinic’s mission is to provide affordable health care to the community. “So with Sensible Health Care, we have multiple specialties underneath one roof,” said the owner of one business in the center who...
La Crosse teachers fight for better pay amid low morale, budget problems

More than 40 educators have left the La Crosse School District in recent months, says Jesse Martinez, president of the La Crosse Education Association. Low morale in the district has been compounded by an ongoing fight over pay, teachers say. The district is offering La Crosse teachers a 2% wage increase, but educators are asking for a 4.7% increase to keep pace with soaring inflation.
Artspire returns to La Crosse on June 10-11

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Waltz your way down to the Pump House and enjoy the many performances at Artspire. The Pump House Regional Arts Center is proud to present the ninth edition of Artspire on June 10th & 11th. Artspire event is free. The community is invited to watch live performances and check out booths, food trucks, and a beer...
Private gun sales avoid detection in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Background checks are not required in Wisconsin if a gun sale is done privately, without the involvement of a federally licensed firearm dealer. This means that many guns can go undetected statewide because they’re sold from neighbor to neighbor or in other ways. “If it’s a private person, for example one neighbor selling a gun to...
The Parenting Place receives $10 million Partner Up grant

LA CROSSE, WI (WKBT) – The Parenting Place and Partner Up are working together to provide affordable child care to the community. The non-profit organization is part of a state-wide $10 million dollar program that is helping businesses pay for their employee’s child care. “With the Partner Up grant, individuals where their employers were award the grant, they receive free...
$194.7 million referendum plan for new high school could be ‘on bubble’ of passage

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Nearly 60 percent of the respondents to a La Crosse School District survey said they “probably” or “definitely” would support a $194.7 million referendum to build a new high school at the former Trane Co. headquarters on the South Side. Overall, the survey found that the referendum would be “on the bubble” for possible approval, according...
Crawford County road project on list for first round of federal infrastructure funding

A Crawford County road is on the list of 40 Wisconsin projects receiving federal infrastructure funds. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced $35 million from the federal infrastructure bill for Wisconsin projects. This first round of funding targets rural areas and urban areas with fewer than 50,000 people. Funding was awarded in four categories based on population.
