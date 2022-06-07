ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avs Sweep The Oilers & Head To Stanley Cup Final For The First Time Since 2001 – CBS Denver

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:19 into overtime, and Colorado rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 Monday night, completing a four-game sweep and...

Yardbarker

Avalanche's Odds to Win Stanley Cup Are Ridiculous

The Colorado Avalanche have swept the Edmonton Oilers and now advance to the Stanley Cup Final. They await the winner of the Eastern Conference Final, and will play against either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the New York Rangers. It's worth noting that they will have home-ice advantage against whichever team they end up facing.
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon hits Artturi Lehkonen with ultimate praise after OT goal to reach Stanley Cup Final

For the first time in over 20 years, the Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Stanley Cup Finals after Artturi Lehkonen became the newest hero of the Avs with his game-winning goal in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals series against the Edmonton Oilers. Lehkonen did not just booked the Avalanche a ticket to the grandest stage of the NHL, but also made Colorado’s front office look incredibly good.
NHL

Avalanche celebrate making 2022 Stanley Cup Final on social media

Team completes sweep of Oilers to win Western Conference Final. The Colorado Avalanche are headed to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final and the party has already started on social media. After a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers to complete a four-game sweep, the Avalanche shared some celebratory...
Axios Denver

Colorado Avalanche advance to first Stanley Cup Final since 2001

The Avalanche beat the Oilers, 6-5 in overtime, on Monday night in Edmonton to complete the sweep in the Western Conference Finals and advance to their first Stanley Cup in more than 20 years.Highlight: Artturi Lehkonen netted the OT game-winner, the second straight season he's scored the goal that sent his team to the final (Canadiens last year).Star of the night: 23-year-old Cale Makar (one goal, four assists) became the seventh defenseman in NHL history, and first since Al MacInnis in 1994, with five points in a playoff game.State of play: The Avalanche are the first team since the 2003...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano out 'for now' with injury

The Colorado Avalanche have only lost two games so far in their run to the Stanley Cup Final, a feat made even more impressive by the storm of injuries the team has been forced to endure. Defenseman Samuel Girard was knocked out for the rest of the playoffs against St. Louis, and star center Nazem Kadri is not expected to return for the rest of the playoffs either as he recovers from surgery on his thumb. Now, you can add another name to that list. Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano is out “for now,” according to coach Jared Bednar. (as relayed by The Denver Gazette’s Vinny Benedetto) Bednar adds that Cogliano’s injury is a “similar situation” to Kadri’s.
thecomeback.com

NHL fans react to Avs reaching Stanley Cup Final with crazy Game 4 win

The Colorado Avalanche are going to the Stanley Cup Final, and they needed only four games in the conference finals to make it happen. Colorado completed a four-game sweep over the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-5 overtime victory in Game 4 on Monday night. It was an incredible, back-and-forth hockey...
