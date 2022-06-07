Avs Sweep The Oilers & Head To Stanley Cup Final For The First Time Since 2001 – CBS Denver

The Avalanche beat the Oilers, 6-5 in overtime, on Monday night in Edmonton to complete the sweep in the Western Conference Finals and advance to their first Stanley Cup in more than 20 years.Highlight: Artturi Lehkonen netted the OT game-winner, the second straight season he's scored the goal that sent his team to the final (Canadiens last year).Star of the night: 23-year-old Cale Makar (one goal, four assists) became the seventh defenseman in NHL history, and first since Al MacInnis in 1994, with five points in a playoff game.State of play: The Avalanche are the first team since the 2003...
