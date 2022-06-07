Riverfest buttons on sale at La Crosse area businesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse’s Riverfest celebration is about a month away, but you can get your button now.

You can buy buttons at Festival Foods and Kwik Trip stores for $7 if you buy before June 30. Prices go up to $10 after that. Kids under 12-years-old get into Riverfest for free.

The festival kicks off on June 30 at La Crosse’s Riverside Park.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Steve Hole had ‘special heart’ for Logan High in La Crosse, where fieldhouse will carry his name

Wisconsin DOT breaks ground on massive La Crosse Street renovation

La Crosse teachers lambaste school board over pay, morale issues

La Crosse district’s $194.7 million referendum plan for new high school could be ‘on bubble’ of passage, surveyor says

La Crosse Regional Airport says local airports need support amid nationwide pilot shortage

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.