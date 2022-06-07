ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Riverfest buttons on sale at La Crosse area businesses

By Leah Rivard
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse’s Riverfest celebration is about a month away, but you can get your button now.

You can buy buttons at Festival Foods and Kwik Trip stores for $7 if you buy before June 30. Prices go up to $10 after that. Kids under 12-years-old get into Riverfest for free.

The festival kicks off on June 30 at La Crosse’s Riverside Park.

