ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Ordinance approved to protect tenants from income discrimination in ABQ

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Z1du_0g2eoeKm00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors approved an ordinance prohibiting landlords from discriminating on the basis of income. The legislation is meant to make sure lower-income families, who may be paying with housing vouchers or other assistance, are not denied a lease for that reason alone.

Proposed ordinance would use supplemental income for rent

Landlords expressed concerns about the proposal, arguing it puts a greater burden on them, and limits their ability to make decisions. Sponsors argued this does not mean landlord must accept everyone and they can still look at other qualities to determine whether a tenant will be a good fit. “I do think this is something that not going to end up being as scary and terrible for the landlords without really trying to help some people that need it,” said Councilor Brook Bassan.

The ordinance does not dictate how much rent a landlord can charge or prevent them from evicting tenants who do not pay.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

Kerry Newman
2d ago

can you fo something to stop them from raising rent of the tenants that are not on housing? mine goes up every year because they have people that pay 60 bucks a month and we have to make up for it apparently!

Reply
6
Junkieman
2d ago

Free rent money ! Yay ! A great way to help people stay under the Man and be a freakin' sheep in the world. Deincentivize and conquer all.

Reply
6
Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Department of Public Safety unveil new storage facility

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Public Safety now has a new, secured storage facility in Santa Fe. Officials held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for the $15.2 million, 31,000 square foot facility. The new facility will give employees a safe and secure place to receive, catalog and preserve vital records and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Santa Fe, police union agree to officer pay raises

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Officers will be getting a pay raise. The city of Santa Fe and the police union have agreed on a 16% raise for all officers up to the rank of sergeant. The raise includes public safety aides, techs, and animal service officers. This moves an entry-level officer to […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Government
losalamosreporter.com

Española Mayor To Hold Public Meetings To Introduce Top Two Finalists For City Manager Position

City of Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil has announced that he will be holding public meetings to introduce the top two finalists in the selection of a new City Manager. Vigil began his administration on April 1, 2022, and appointed former Española Superintendent of Schools Janette Archuleta in an interim capacity. Archuleta did not apply for the permanent position.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Isotopes to host adaptive youth skills clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, the Albuquerque Isotopes are hosting an adaptive youth skills clinic for children with physical or intellectual disabilities. The camp will be held on Saturday, June 11 from 9-11 a.m. at Roadrunner Little League and is open to children ages 5-15. Registration is free. “It’s going to be a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlords#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque receives $950K grant to expand violence intervention program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is receiving $950,000 over the next 18 months to help curb gun violence in schools. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is providing the grant which will provide more resources for counseling, peer-to-peer support, long-term case management, and intervention. The program began at West Mesa High School, where 16-year-old Andrew […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
KRQE News 13

Recycled water being used to fight the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Southwest Incident Management Team has teamed up with a company called WaterFleet to recycle and reuse water while fighting the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. They hope this will reduce the use of water from sources in the Pecos area. “We have the ability to process non-potable water into potable water. And […]
PECOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Blowing dust causes health alert for Albuquerque Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County air quality program is issuing a health alert due to blowing dust. The health alert is effective from 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. City of Albuquerque offers steps that you can take during health alerts: […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Brian Colón loses in democratic attorney general race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democratic Attorney General candidate Brian Colón has lost the race to Raul Torrez according to unofficial numbers. Colón hosted his election watch party at his home in Albuquerque. He said he likes to spend election nights with his closest friends and family. Colón...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cibolacitizen.com

Auto Tour Comes to Grants

Twenty-eight out-of-town members of the Route 66 Motor Club in Albuquerque, New Mexico, visited and ate lunch at the Double Six Art Gallery on Thursday, June 2. The group has been travelling Route 66, The Mother Road. Also in attendance were Representatives Harry Garcia, Cibola County Commissioner Ralph Lucero, and...
GRANTS, NM
kunm.org

Congressional District 2 chooses Democrat to take on Rep. Herrell

In today's primary elections, Democrats will choose their candidate for Congress to run against Rep. Yvette Herrell in the newly redrawn Congressional District 2 in the southwest of the state. Darshan Patel is a doctor who grew up in Albuquerque, and now practices in rural Lea County. He is a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Raul Torrez wins democratic nomination in attorney general race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a heated campaign between Raul Torrez and Brian Colon in the democratic primary race for Attorney General, unofficial numbers show Raul Torrez winning the nomination. Torrez was sworn in as the Bernalillo County District Attorney in January 2017 and has suggested his years as a prosecutor gave him more credibility and experience […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy