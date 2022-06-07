ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Russell Dickerson's 5 Favorite Restaurants in Nashville

By Samantha Labrecque
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just a few short days, country music singer and songwriter Russell Dickerson is taking over Nissan Stadium (June 12) for an epic CMA Fest performance. Leading up to Nashville's biggest music festival, we...

WSMV

Country music stars perform at 2022 Second Harvest Benefit Concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Ryman Auditorium hosted the 2022 Second Harvest Benefit Concert Tuesday, which featured several well-known country music stars. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the concert welcomed country music star Sam Hunt joined acclaimed hit songwriter and founder of Big Loud Records and Big Loud Shirt, Craig Wiseman, for a night of music at the benefit concert presented by American Airlines.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville performers impacted by CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music’s biggest names made it to the most significant stages all around Nashville for the CMA Festival this week. What’s interesting is what happens to the Nashville Musicians, full of talent but just not invited. Jason Goble makes his living downtown playing with...
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

15 Essential Nashville Burgers to Try This Season

Burger fanatics, this one is for you. Whether you’re looking for crispy smash burgers or juicy Wagyu beef patties, Nashville has you covered. From nostalgic diner versions to unique chef creations, there’s a burger in Music City for everyone. While it was exceedingly difficult to narrow our list, we think these burgers are the cream of the crop. In alphabetical order, here are 15 essential Nashville burgers to add to your must-try list.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Opry Mills To Get One Of Many People's Favorite Restaurant.

If you love a restaurant that has a menu the size of a classic phonebook, you'll be very excited about what is coming to Opry Mills this fall. The cheesecake factory plans to open a 10,000 square-foot restaurant inside Opry Mills near the end of 2022. We often joke about...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

FiftyForward Gala

May marked Older Americans Month and FiftyForward, the Nashville nonprofit that supports, champions, and enhances life for older adults, held a gala event to celebrate. In honor of this sixty-sixth anniversary, FiftyForward hosted several events in May with a Route 66 theme. The month culminated with a marquee event, the FiftyForward Route 66 Gala.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Swan Ball 2022

On June 4, guests gathered for the sixtieth annual Swan Ball, a premier charity event and white tie gala benefitting Cheekwood. This year, the Swan Ball returned larger than life and more exuberant than ever. Cascading fountains of fresh florals in a riot of unexpected took over the historic Cheekwood Estate. Guests were greeted by characters and dancers in fantastical costumes and guided through an otherworldly experience, an ethereal atmosphere. A palette of bold, bright mossy greens and delicate, rosy pinks on a velvet black backdrop evoked a dreamy, modern take on a midnight enchanted forest.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillegab.com

Seven Most Unique Attractions In Nashville

Whether you’ve lived here for years, just moved to town, or are visiting for the weekend, there’s no excuse for being bored in Music City. From must-see museums to iconic music venues, consider this your Nashville bucket list, curated by https://www.kingjohnnie.info/en/online-pokies/. Grand Ole Opry. The Grand Ole Opry...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Cheryl Lewis: Finding surprises by not mowing the field

It’s a bittuva gentlemen’s agreement, she said, and I was happy to hear it. “No Mow May,” my neighbor said, describing the choice some Wilson County pasture owners make to bypass cutting their fields for a month each spring. “It’s a way to allow the pollinators to do their thing, and the bees and the butterflies and flowers and vegetables are happy.”
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRC

Nashville woman plays prank on Cracker Barrel restaurant

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV/WKRC) - A Nashville native has spoofed her favorite restaurant by hanging up her own vintage decor, and boy is it cooking up interest online!. Nashville native Kim Alley eats at Cracker Barrel at least once a week and she never takes life, or herself, too seriously. “I'm...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Nashville inaugural destination for new sleeper coach

A luxury bus service is launching its first route in June between Washington, D.C., and Nashville. Napaway Coach includes 18 private suites with a bed that can be folded into seats. The rooms have internet and a digital entertainment center, and tickets are selling for $125. The inaugural Napaway trip...
NASHVILLE, TN
gcanews.com

MDHA celebrates grand opening of 100-unit Mixed-Income Development

Mayor John Cooper, Sen. Brenda Gilmore, Council member Freddie O’Connell, representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and several other elected officials joined the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) for the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Randee Rogers Apartments, a 100-unit mixed-income development, including 50 NEW affordable apartments.
NASHVILLE, TN

