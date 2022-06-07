Russell Dickerson's 5 Favorite Restaurants in Nashville

On June 4, guests gathered for the sixtieth annual Swan Ball, a premier charity event and white tie gala benefitting Cheekwood. This year, the Swan Ball returned larger than life and more exuberant than ever. Cascading fountains of fresh florals in a riot of unexpected took over the historic Cheekwood Estate. Guests were greeted by characters and dancers in fantastical costumes and guided through an otherworldly experience, an ethereal atmosphere. A palette of bold, bright mossy greens and delicate, rosy pinks on a velvet black backdrop evoked a dreamy, modern take on a midnight enchanted forest.
Comments / 0