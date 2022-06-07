Picnic at the ballpark

Michel La’Rae Blainefield-Edwards, 37, formerly of Monessen, went home to be with the lord on June 1, 2022. She was born in Arkansas, on Aug. 17, 1984, to parents, Michelle “Mickey” Cunningham and the late Michael Lee Smith. “Moo,” as she was affectionately called, loved her family with all her heart. She was a former biller/coder for Allegheny Health Network and UPMC of Moon Township. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmothers, Katherine Ann Cunningham and Helen Barbour; aunts, Barbara Ann Wright, Camille Glasgow, Francis V. Bristol and Michelle Smith; uncles, Daniel L Carpenter Sr., Jerry Frost and Jesse Wright; cousins, Robert J. Bristol Jr. “J-Boy,” Arianne Fields, “Booey,” Daniel L Carpenter “Luver” Rondell Mitchell; and mother-in-law, Marianne Edwards. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Kyle Edwards; sons, Trey Edwards and Jadon Edwards of Moon, Pa.; mother, Michelle “Mickey” Cunningham of Munhall, Pa.; father-in-law, Anthony Edwards Sr. (Lisa) of Kentucky; sisters, Terri Barbour of Pittsburgh, Siddeequah Cunningham (Patrick Sharp) of Wilson, N.C., Nicole Cunningham (Joseph Edmonds) of Pittsburgh, sister-in-law, Antoinette Matty (Jason) of Indiana, Pa., Danica Carpenter-Lucas (Floyd) of Pittsburgh, Precious Smith of the Philippines, and sister-in-law, Raenelle Fields of Pittsburgh; brothers, Isaac Cunningham (Raeanne) of Turtle Creek, Richard “Mikey” Blainefield (Breane) of Monessen, brother-in-law, David Edwards (Diana) of Canada, and brother-in-law, Anthony Edward Jr. of Indiana, Pa.; and a host of aunts, uncles and nieces, nephews and cousins. A private memorial dinner will be held for family and friends on Friday, June 10, 2022, between the hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM R. TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 645 McMahon Ave., Monessen, PA 15062, 724-684-4877, Trudy L. Taylor, funeral director.
Karl W. Glover, 82, of Rostraver Township, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Excela Hospital, Latrobe. A son of the late Raymond and Hazel Glover, he was born in Accident, Md., on Nov. 15, 1939. A resident of Belle Vernon, Rostraver and the Washington, D.C., area, Karl was a 50-year member of F&AM Lodge 252. From 1968-84, he and his former wife owned and operated The Boat Shop and Marina/Southwest Marine in Speers. He had also been employed as a CPA in the Mon Valley area and with the IRS when he was in Washington D.C., retiring in 2019. Karl was Lutheran by faith and was known for being very hardworking and never letting the complexity of a project deter him. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Dennis and Denise Glover of Ligonier; his former wife and lifelong friend, Beverly Glover of Belle Vernon; and a sister-in-law, Patty Metrosky Glover of Belle Vernon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Garnet Glover Matney; and a brother, Dennis Glover. Visitation and funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Interment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
The Diocese of Greensburg will celebrate a Mon Valley native’s 40th year in the priesthood this week. The Rev. John A. Sedlak, a native of Fayette City, will mark the 40th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood with other priests in the Diocese of Greensburg at a Mass at 5 p.m. today at Christ Our Shepard Center in Greensburg.
Ralph J. Nevala, 83, of California, was called home to his eternal reward by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 5, 2022. Born on Feb. 28, 1939, son of the late Weikko and Esther Oberg Nevala, Ralph spent his childhood on the Nevala Dairy Farm in California, Pa., and was a graduate of California High School, Class of 1957. Ralph met his wife, Marion Ferrer, while delivering milk from Nevala Dairy Farm to her neighborhood in Monessen. They were married on Aug. 23, 1958, raised two sons on the family farm and celebrated almost 59 years of marriage together. In 1968, Ralph graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and honorably served the commonwealth for 19 years as a trooper with the Vice Unit of the Bureau of Criminal Intelligence. Following his service with the Pennsylvania State Police, Ralph converted Nevala Dairy Farm into a beef cattle operation that specialized in breeding Hereford bulls and Angus cows. He worked on the farm until his retirement in 2017. Ralph was an avid deer hunter and a member of the Charleroi Sportsmen’s Association. He enjoyed spending the summers with his grandsons on the farm, as well as traveling with them to Disney World, Washington, D.C., and the Carolinas. Ralph was preceded in death by both parents and his loving wife, Marion Nevala. He leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his sons, Vincent Nevala (Paula) of California and David Nevala (Maria) of Rostraver; grandsons, Nathaniel Nevala (Heidi) and Matthew Nevala (Bekah); granddaughters, Erica Maneval and Ashely Crowe; great-granddaughters, Tenley Hope Nevala and Sophia Miller; and great-grandsons, Noah Weikko Nevala and Major Reign Douglas. Friends are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc., 809 Main St., Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, with Pastor Patti Smith officiating. A procession will follow to St. Hyacinth Cemetery in Monessen for a committal service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bentleyville Holiness Campmeeting, c/o Paula Nevala, 556 California Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thompson-marodi.com.
Mary Elizabeth Carney, 89, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was born Sept. 28, 1932, in Elizabeth Township, and was the daughter of the late Nazareno Cipollone and Julia Giulia Martucci. She was the wife of the late John Anthony Carney Jr., who passed away April 23, 2019. Mary was a member of Sts. Joachim and Anne Parish, St. Michael Church in Elizabeth Township, and was a former member of Elizabeth Township Seniors, Victory Ladies Auxiliary and the Elizabeth Township Zoning Board. She was retired from Round Hill Regional Park and had previously worked for the Allegheny County Treasurer’s Office and the former Seven Springs Par 3 Golf Course. She is survived by her sons, John Anthony (Diane) Carney III, of Croton, Ohio, and William F. (Christine) Carney of Elizabeth Township; daughter, Janice L. (Jeffrey) Allan of Liberty Borough; grandchildren, John M. (Gretchen) Carney of Kentucky, Matthew R. (Lindsay) Carney of West Virginia, Julia E. Carney of Ohio, Zachary C. (Maria) Allan of North Huntingdon, Jacob A. (Melanie) Allan of Port Vue and Michael Carney of Elizabeth Township; great-grandchildren, Colton, Case, Eden, Malcolm, Simon, Spencer and Jonah; sister, Rita Branca of Philadelphia; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dominic Sabatini and John and James Cipollone; and sister, Virginia Mihalic. Friends are welcome from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000. Services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Tyrone Area High School graduate is taking over a local butcher shop, continuing the legacy his family began. Cash Sprankle is the new owner of Sprankle’s Butcher Shop. He is taking over the position from his father after completing training as an inaugural member of Penn State’s butchering program. Only […]
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sunday night was an evening of honors for several KDKA legends ahead of Juneteenth.Bob Allen, Brenda Waters, Harold Hayes, and Lynne Hayes-Freeland were all recognized at the STVP Black Tie Honors Gala.The event was held to honor Black Pittsburgh newscasters, both past and present, and the positive representation of the African-American community.Lynne Hayes-Freeland says events like these and Juneteenth are important, so that children see others who look like them on television.A big congratulations to all!
As the hot summer months approach, the community organizations and Butler County mainstays that organize some of the season’s largest events are already hard at work. Festivals across the county saw large turnouts last year as residents emerged from a year of stricter COVID-19 safety precautions eager to participate in outdoor activities.
New Kensington will be featured in the 10th season of a PBS series highlighting small businesses across the nation. Gary Bredow, host of “Start Up,” and a small crew were in the city Monday filming an episode focused on Olde Towne Overhaul and its efforts to revitalize downtown New Kensington by acquiring and renovating buildings for use by new businesses.
On July 2, 1967, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved the construction of a new power generating plant for Duquesne Light Co. The Cheswick Generating Station in Springdale included what would be a 763-foot smokestack that became one of the Alle-Kiski Valley’s most recognizable structures when the facility opened in 1970.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This isn't your ordinary riverboat. 'American Countess,' which is part of the American Queen Steamboat Company, has made its way to Pittsburgh. The massive vessel is one of the newest members of the company's fleet. This boat is described as a combination of "old paddle wheelers with a contemporary design."
Jose and Bernice Tecuanhuehue now have a brick-and-mortar restaurant for Taqueria El Pastorcito, one of our Best New Restaurants in 2021. The standalone location of their Mexican eatery, which they’d previously run solely as a food truck, recently opened in New Kensington with an expanded menu and big possibilities.
Wondering what to get dear ol’ dad for Father’s Day? Take him on a tour of a cinematic serial killer’s home!. Buffalo Bill’s House in Perryopolis, where the climactic ending of “The Silence of the Lambs” was filmed, is opening its doors for two-hour, guided walk-throughs of the not-so-humble abode located 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh.
