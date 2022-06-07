ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struggling students hold the answer

Two years into the pandemic, I know one thing for sure: my students are not all right. They have made this clear to me in various ways — via email, after-class chats, and even the occasional public outburst. Their compounding anxieties crept into their essays, class discussions and blog posts. Some days, no words were needed to relay the depths of their despair; their weariness was telegraphed by slumped shoulders, heavy sighs and posture that more closely resembled puddles.

My one-on-one conferences further personalized their struggles. The students were facing far more than the pandemic-induced ennui felt by so many of us; their problems were uniquely theirs. Who are we to ask them to “consider their futures” in such an uncertain time?

I wanted to help — needed to help — but I didn’t know how. And so, I turned to the experts.

Entering my rhetoric and composition classroom one day, I assigned them their task.

“Look, I know we’re all having a hard time here,” I said. “And I’d like to make our class more manageable. So I’m going to leave the room, and when I come back in five minutes, I want you to tell me what changes you’ve made to the course schedule. You can cut readings, change due dates — pretty much whatever will help you succeed. Any questions?”

Yes, they said. Was I for real?

I nodded. Bravely.

Retreating to the hallway, I was suddenly reminded of a host of literary allusions, all of which might’ve spared me my current predicament — Pandora’s Box, the Faustian bargain, the naïve idealism of Don Quixote. Though perhaps the most relevant allusion came courtesy of Frankenstein: What kind of monster was I creating here?

Worst case, I figured the students would push all assignments to the last minute. Then, having bought themselves more time, they would engage in the all-too-familiar strategy of procrastinating, followed by pulling all-nighters leading up to the deadline.

But such an outcome seemed worth the risk given the best-case scenario, in which the students helped me differentiate between those assignments most critical to their futures, and those we might let go.

I paced the hallways of Hibbard Hall, distracting myself by peeking into my former classrooms and basking in the memories of teaching in the pre-pandemic days. A time in which I’d coast into the classroom and charm and delight my students for hours on end.

Taking my cues from the fun-loving Miss Frizzle of Magic School Bus fame, and the spiritedness of Mr. Keating of Dead Poet’s Society, each class was a journey through time and space from the comforts of our classroom. Day after day, we’d delve deep into literature until every lightbulb in every head burst suddenly to life, creating so much electricity that the students couldn’t help but leap from their seats to offer me a standing ovation.

“Please, please, stay seated,” I’d cry. “I am but a humble teacher!”

“But you helped us discover the meaning of life!” a student would inevitably shout.

“Ah, but that’s where you’re wrong,” I’d say, puffing my pipe before delivering my line. “You helped yourselves discover the meaning of life!”

If only this scenario contained some shred of truth.

In reality, we struggled in the pre-pandemic days, too. Not only did students have to navigate my onslaught of assigned readings, essay deadlines and workshop prep, but they had to do so while balancing a full plate of equally rigorous courses. Add to this a couple of part-time jobs, maybe a club or a sport, and the students simply ran out of hours in the day.

But the greatest student struggle — both then and now — is not so simple as jam-packed days. Mental health remains the scourge we cannot shake. According to a recent multicampus study, over the past eight years, depression among college students has increased by 135%, while anxiety has increased by 110%.

Similar struggles have been reported in younger students. In 2021, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called for a “swift and coordinated response” to the youth mental health crisis, exacerbated by COVID-19.

If pandemic teaching offered me anything, it was an unobstructed view of students’ lives. Shortly after virtual instruction began, we began to see each other differently. Students peered into my home from their computer screens — meeting my family, and my dog, and getting a personal tour of my bookshelf. Likewise, I had the pleasure of meeting their roommates or parents — whoever happened to be roaming in the background of their own screens. It made for an oddly personal arrangement that helped humanize us all. Suddenly, I was more than a teacher, and they were more than students. We had no time for classroom bureaucracy. We only had time to find our way through.

I glanced at my watch and noticed my students’ five minutes were up.

I wondered: Would we find our way through again?

Slowly, I made my way back toward the room. Reaching for the doorknob, I heard what sounded like maniacal laughter echoing from floor to ceiling.

What have they done? I wondered. Canceled the final?

“Well,” I said, nervously reentering the classroom. “What did you all change?”

Silence for a short eternity, before, at last a student spoke.

“Nothing,” he said. “We decided to stick to the plan.”

It was a twist worthy of an O. Henry story.

“We’re with you through thick and thin now, baby!” one of the students hollered, clapping his hands.

Probably, I could’ve done without the “baby.” But by then, his classmates were cheering alongside him, so I left all lessons on decorum for another day. I’d let the students lead, and they’d placed us on the perfect path. Not by changing the route, but by trusting their fellow travelers to show them the way.

“All right, settle down now,” I grumbled. “And open your books already.”

They caught my smile. I caught theirs.

“Now then,” I said, “where were we?”

Community Policy