‘Poison Ivy’ #1 is a successful, character driven story

By Robert Reed
 2 days ago
After some drastic changes to her very being, Dr. Pamela Isley is on a soul-searching road trip in Poison Ivy #1. In it, writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Marcio Takara create a deeper exploration of a character that has been through hell and back. The story in Poison...

DC Preview: Poison Ivy #1

Pamela Isley has been a lot of things in her life. A living god, a super-villain, an activist, a scientist, and dead. In a new body that she didn’t ask for and with a renewed sense of purpose, Ivy leaves Gotham and sets out to complete her greatest work—a gift to the world that will heal the damage dealt to it…by ending humanity. Spinning out of the pages of Batman, DC is proud to present the unbelievable next chapter in Poison Ivy’s life by the incredible creative team of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara.
DC Preview: Batman #124

In the aftermath of the Shadow War, Batman has returned to Gotham! But when he hears word of strange developments in Badhnisia, he’s forced to question…has Abyss returned? Or has a new hero been born in the dark? And in the backup, Poison Ivy uncovers the troubling ramifications of the Gardener and Harley Quinn’s actions during Fear State in this prologue to Poison Ivy drawn by Dani and written by Poison Ivy series writer G. Willow Wilson.
‘Dark Knights of Steel’ #7 has Batman, dragons, and Titans, oh my!

Dark Knights of Steel #7 is out this week, continuing Tom Taylor’s Elseworlds-ian tale set in a fantasy and medieval setting. As we saw in Dark Knights of Steel #6, a war has begun between the realms of the Amazons, the Els, and other factions. But what of Batman, a hero who had only just learned he’s the heir to a kingdom where he was once but a mere knight. That story begins this chapter in the 12-part maxiseries.
‘Batman’ #124 a solid final issue before the new creative team takes over

The time has come as Joshua Williamson ends his run on Batman this week and Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez prepare to take over with Batman #124. Before that though, Williamson, Howard Porter, and Jorge Fornés have one more especially surprising little tail involving the new supervillain Abyss. Adding to the already-stacked package is a Poison Ivy story by G. Willow Wilson and Dani that leads directly into Wilson’s new series (also out this week). All in all, this is a good little issue, but let’s break it down!
'Top Gun: Maverick': Actor Who Plays Bob Is the Son of a '90s Legend

Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman has plenty of credits to his name already, with roles in the Amazon Prime Video series Outer Range and Hulu's limited series Catch-22. He also happens to be the son of another actor who spent (fictional) time in a jet cockpit, Bill Pullman. In Top Gun: Maverick, Pullman, 29, plays Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd, the bespectacled weapons system officer paired with pilot Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace (Monica Barbaro).
DC Preview: Aquaman: Andromeda #1

Deep in the Pacific Ocean, at the farthest possible distance from any land, sits Point Nemo: the spaceship graveyard. Since the dawn of the space race, the nations of the world have sent their crafts there on splashdown, to sink beneath the silent seas. But there is something…else at Point Nemo. A structure never made by human hands. And that structure seems to be…waking up. The crew of the experimental submarine Andromeda, powered by a mysterious black-hole drive, have been chosen to investigate this mystery. But they aren’t the only ones pursuing it. Anything of value beneath the ocean is of value to the master pirate Black Manta…and anything that attracts Black Manta attracts Arthur Curry, his lifelong foe, the Aquaman! But heaven help them all when the doors of the mystery at Point Nemo swing wide to admit them…
DC Preview: Earth-Prime #5: The Flash

Impulse and XS burst onto the scene in 2049! When Barry Allen and Iris West go out of town for a much-needed vacation, Bart and Nora are left to stay out of trouble in Central City. With their parents gone, Bart begs Nora to let him go on patrol and really be a hero, but Nora refuses, saying it’s too dangerous without Barry there. But when one of Bart’s classmates at Central City University starts causing trouble, how can Impulse not leap into action?
DC Preview: Monkey Prince #5

Monkey Prince and Shifu Pigsy travel to Atlantis, where they believe a shard of Monkey King’s powerful jingu bang staff has fallen underwater…and if they can find it, Monkey Prince should be able to wield it…at least they think! Take a journey to the waters with them, down to the Chinatown district of Atlantis where all the Chinese sea dragons thrive!
‘Life & Beth’ series review: Schumer miniseries proves to be endearing

I had seen a little preview for this new Amy Schumer Hulu miniseries, Life & Beth, and it mainly focused on the funny aspects which lead me to believe it was her usual content. That assumption of mine was wrong. I’ve been a fan of Amy Schumer for years. I’ve always liked her stand up comedy and I even liked I Feel Pretty, which was not at all well received by critics. What I’ve always been attracted to in Schumer’s talent is her bawdy comedic skills. This show has actually given me a newfound attraction for her work and that is how she’s able to portray drama.
DC Preview: Dark Knights of Steel #7

With three kingdoms on the brink of war, Batman is in hiding, recovering from an attack and a shocking betrayal. But Batman finds he’s not the only unfortunate soul to be taken in by his surprise rescuers—strange, magical youngsters have been given sanctuary alongside the bastard prince, Bruce Wayne. Will these teen outcasts change everything Batman believes in? Or will they perish at the hands of a demon?
[Overlook] ‘Roger Corman: The Pope of Pop Cinema’ review: Fun look at a Hollywood legend

Roger Corman: The Pope of Pop Cinema is a by the numbers look at one of the most influential names in Hollywood. Though many know him for his low budget exploitation movies, Corman is also responsible for giving many names their start in the business. Peter Bogdanovich, Francis Ford Coppola, and Ron Howard are just a some of the well-known directors that began with Corman. Actors such as Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson also got their start with him.
DC Preview: Flashpoint Beyond #2

The DC event of 2022 continues! As Thomas Wayne investigates the continuing mystery of the Clockwork Killer, another mystery erupts when a strange inmate within Arkham claims that Bruce Wayne is the only Batman that should exist. And Thomas’s world is again turned upside down when a new, twisted version of an iconic Batman villain is born.
DC Preview: DC Pride 2022 #1

SUPER PRIDE / CONFESSIONS / SPECIAL DELIVERY / ARE YOU READY FOR THIS? / A WORLD KEPT JUST FOR ME / THE GUMSHOE IN GREEN / THINK OF ME / PUBLIC DISPLAY OF THE ELECTROMAGNETIC SPECTRUM / THE HUNT / BAT’S IN THE CRADLE / UP AT BAT / FINDING BATMAN.
EXCLUSIVE Skybound Preview: Everyday Hero Machine Boy

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… Machine Boy! When Machine Boy falls from the sky into the domed city of Mega 416, he leaves a wake of destruction in his path… until Karate Grandpa is able to turn on his heart. Now, Machine Boy wants nothing more than to become a hero! Whether he is fighting giant bugs in the school’s basement, rescuing cats from trees, or making the perfect spaghetti sauce, Machine Boy is always looking for the best way to help others. But when his heart begins to interact dangerously with other debris from space, Machine Boy wonders if he can be a power for good after all.
‘Fire Island’ review: LGBTQ comedy is Fun, Sexy, and Warm

What a delightful little gem for Searchlight Pictures to bring us all right at the beginning of Pride Month! It makes me so happy to see a beautifully diverse gay themed friendship comedy come out of mainstream Hollywood. And this film isn’t just diverse; it’s also well written with impressive cinematography. I’m honestly a sucker for both vacation/friendship films and LGBTQ themed films so I’m THE prime target audience here. If you’re like me and you typically enjoy these kind of films then I can almost guarantee you’ll have a good time with Fire Island.
