ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddridge County, WV

Doddridge County's Lipscomb claims 1st team all-state spot

By WVSWA
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County claimed its first sectional softball title in eight years. A big reason why was the play of Josalyn Lipscomb, who earned Class A first-team all-state honors from the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Lipscomb batted .486 with 12 doubles, five triples,...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Five locals are Class AAA softball honorable mentions

CLARKSBURG, W.va. (WV News) — Three Bridgeport players and two Buckhannon-Upshur players were named Class AAA all-state honorable mentions for this season, the West Virginia Sports Writers Association announced Wednesday. Representing Bridgeport are seniors Makenna Smith and Maci Cook and junior Rachel Mason. In games for which stats are...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont, West Virginia, High School sets plans for new sports complex

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Tuesday evening, East Fairmont High School officials and other community stakeholders gathered at the school to discuss a potential new sports complex to be hosted on East Fairmont’s campus. The proposed sports complex is projected to cost between $7 million and $8 million, and,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Garrett Post 71/214 throttles Kingwood Post 56 in season opener

MCHENRY — Garrett Post 71/214 opened its American Legion baseball season with a dominant 15-2 victory over Kingwood Post 56 on Monday evening at Garrett College. The defending Maryland state runner-up opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with three runs before doubling its lead in the third with another three-run spot to make it 6-0.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

South Harrison's Richards signs with Alderson Broaddus baseball

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison baseball’s top hitter and base runner will be taking his talents to the next level. Dylan Richards, who led the Hawks this year in batting average (.422), runs (34), hits (35) and stolen bases (19) in games with stats available on MaxPreps, signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play next year for Alderson Broaddus University.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doddridge County, WV
Sports
City
Ravenswood, WV
City
Williamstown, WV
City
Moorefield, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Buffalo, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Sports
County
Doddridge County, WV
WVNews

Sports Briefs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fairmont State baseball senior Zachary Musgrove has been recognized once again for his efforts on the diamond this past season. Musgrove was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association Atlantic All-Region Second Team after a stellar senior year and career as a Fighting Falcon. On his...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

YCF North Central West Virginia awards $327,000 in scholarships for 2022-23

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. on Wednesday announced 110 scholarships totaling $327,000 have been awarded for the 2022-2023 academic year. Applications were evaluated by scholarship committees of more than 100 volunteers from across the North Central West Virginia region. YCF...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Alexander was sought like none other

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Back before there was Steve Slaton, there was Robert Alexander. Before Pat White, too, and Noel Devine. Yeah, before Tavon Austin or Geno Smith or Stedman Bailey or Amos Zereoue or the running back who ran for more yards than any other in West Virginia history, Avon Cobourne.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Monroe
Person
Abby Kelley
WVNews

College Hall ballot features 3 with West Virginia football ties

Three individuals with ties to West Virginia University are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. Defensive back Aaron Beasley, wide receiver Chris George and coach Jim Carlen have all been on ballots in the past and are each on this year’s ballot as well.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU among teams with least returning next season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fact: West Virginia’s men’s basketball team next season returns players who provided only 7.2% of the minutes played last year, which ranks the fewest among Power 5 conference teams. Question: Is that really a bad thing?. Think about it. This was a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wv News#Makenna Post#The White Falcons
WVNews

Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

The Register-Herald. June 3, 2022. Editorial: Avoid sinking more dollars into losing proposition. Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, made a preposterous late game pitch this past week, calling for partial government ownership of the economically endangered Pleasants Power Station. He wants the West Virginia Public Energy Authority – a body whose members are appointed by the governor and whose mission is to foster, encourage, and promote the mineral development industry in West Virginia – to throw whatever weight it might have behind the survival of an ailing power plant, which like most all other coal-fired facilities across the country has been on life support in recent years. By way of example, company executives are planning for the sale or deactivation of the Pleasants County facility by 2023 – next year.
POLITICS
WVNews

Chamber, Wisp, college team up to welcome new students

McHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, Wisp Resort and Garrett College teamed up to host a new student welcome reception Sept. 10, 2021, at Wisp Resort. “It was exciting for our students to be able to enjoy the great outdoors on a really beautiful day at Wisp,” said Brandon Jackson, Garrett College’s assistant director of student development. “None of this would have been possible without the Chamber or Wisp, who just did a fantastic job supporting this event.”
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Deep Creek Lake and Garrett County continue to see record tourism increases

McHENRY — Deep Creek Lake and Garrett County saw record increases in tourism in 2021 with a 34.3% increase in county accommodations sales, an 8.1% increase in visitors to the Chamber’s website, visitdeepcreek.com, a 56.8% increase in guests to the Visitors Center in McHenry and a 45.7% increase in Garrett County Visitor Guide requests in 2021.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

West Virginia Secretary of State reminds businesses to file annual reports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office is reminding business owners to file their annual reports by the end of the month. The office recently mailed postcard notices to over 89,000 businesses registered in the state of West Virginia that have not yet completed their Annual Report filing.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Board of Education receives update on public schools safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Board of Education heard an update on school safety procedures during its monthly meeting Wednesday in Charleston. The briefing, which came on the heels of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, highlighted the collaborative relationship between the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and the West Virginia Fusion Center in the ongoing efforts to keep schools safe in West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy