As Kingsport is in the process of opening several recycling drop-off points, two of the city’s major employers are helping lead the charge in paper and plastics recycling. The U.S. paper recycling rate last year was 68%; for cardboard, 91.4%. Those were higher than the previous year. In 2019 the rate for paper was 65.7%. Plastic is a different story. Of the 40 million tons of plastic waste generated in the U.S. last year, only 5 to 6% was recycled, according to environmental groups Beyond Plastics and The Last Beach Cleanup. About 85% went to landfills, and 10% was incinerated.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO