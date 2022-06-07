ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

‘Dark Crisis’ #1 review: Legacy and crisis

By Christopher Franey
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The big moment is finally here, Dark Crisis is available, and it kicks off the next big DC event. If you have been following Joshua Williamson, you know this is the next stop after stories like Infinite Frontier, Justice League Incarnate, the Shadow War, and the Death of the Justice League....

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Earth-Prime #5: The Flash

Impulse and XS burst onto the scene in 2049! When Barry Allen and Iris West go out of town for a much-needed vacation, Bart and Nora are left to stay out of trouble in Central City. With their parents gone, Bart begs Nora to let him go on patrol and really be a hero, but Nora refuses, saying it’s too dangerous without Barry there. But when one of Bart’s classmates at Central City University starts causing trouble, how can Impulse not leap into action?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Dark Knights of Steel #7

With three kingdoms on the brink of war, Batman is in hiding, recovering from an attack and a shocking betrayal. But Batman finds he’s not the only unfortunate soul to be taken in by his surprise rescuers—strange, magical youngsters have been given sanctuary alongside the bastard prince, Bruce Wayne. Will these teen outcasts change everything Batman believes in? Or will they perish at the hands of a demon?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Justice League #75 Special Edition

Justice League #75, the fateful Death of the Justice League story written by Joshua Williamson and artist Rafa Sandoval, will receive a Second Printing with an on-sale date of June 7—the week before Dark Crisis #1, the start of the blockbuster event directly following Justice League #75!. Justice League...
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Marauders’ #3 leans into X-Men in space

Marauders might be the boldest new X-Men launch in the Destiny of X era. Steve Orlando and Eleonora Carlini basically took the first issue and threw a bunch of mutants into space. Armed with Cassandra Nova–Xavier’s twin–and mutants like Somnus, Tempo, and Daken, the team is deeply involved with the Shi’ar Empire as they attempt to save the first mutants. It’s the kind of big story that feels event worthy, and yet here we are getting it all in a solo series!
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infinite Frontier#Dark Crisis 1#Justice League
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Aquaman: Andromeda #1

Deep in the Pacific Ocean, at the farthest possible distance from any land, sits Point Nemo: the spaceship graveyard. Since the dawn of the space race, the nations of the world have sent their crafts there on splashdown, to sink beneath the silent seas. But there is something…else at Point Nemo. A structure never made by human hands. And that structure seems to be…waking up. The crew of the experimental submarine Andromeda, powered by a mysterious black-hole drive, have been chosen to investigate this mystery. But they aren’t the only ones pursuing it. Anything of value beneath the ocean is of value to the master pirate Black Manta…and anything that attracts Black Manta attracts Arthur Curry, his lifelong foe, the Aquaman! But heaven help them all when the doors of the mystery at Point Nemo swing wide to admit them…
COMICS
E! News

The New Resident Evil Trailer Is the Stuff of Nightmares

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. The Umbrella Corporation is out for blood. The new trailer for Netflix's Resident Evil dropped June 6 and it promises plenty of zombies, drama and horrifying monsters. And we mean very horrifying. "They said the world would end in 2036," a...
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman #124

In the aftermath of the Shadow War, Batman has returned to Gotham! But when he hears word of strange developments in Badhnisia, he’s forced to question…has Abyss returned? Or has a new hero been born in the dark? And in the backup, Poison Ivy uncovers the troubling ramifications of the Gardener and Harley Quinn’s actions during Fear State in this prologue to Poison Ivy drawn by Dani and written by Poison Ivy series writer G. Willow Wilson.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Poison Ivy #1

Pamela Isley has been a lot of things in her life. A living god, a super-villain, an activist, a scientist, and dead. In a new body that she didn’t ask for and with a renewed sense of purpose, Ivy leaves Gotham and sets out to complete her greatest work—a gift to the world that will heal the damage dealt to it…by ending humanity. Spinning out of the pages of Batman, DC is proud to present the unbelievable next chapter in Poison Ivy’s life by the incredible creative team of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara.
COMICS
aiptcomics

AIPT Comics podcast episode 174: Si Spurrier and Aaron Campbell talk killing heroes and ending ‘Suicide Squad: Blaze’

Welcome to the AIPT Comics podcast, your one-stop-shop for the week in comics news, reviews, and more. This week, Si Spurrier and Aaron Campbell join the show to discuss Suicide Squad: Blaze. Retailers have until today, June 5th, to put in orders for the final issue out in July. We discuss what to expect in this horror angled story, give a few teases, and discuss their process around writing and drawing the series. We also discuss what superpower they’d want and you might be surprised by their answers!
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: DC Pride 2022 #1

SUPER PRIDE / CONFESSIONS / SPECIAL DELIVERY / ARE YOU READY FOR THIS? / A WORLD KEPT JUST FOR ME / THE GUMSHOE IN GREEN / THINK OF ME / PUBLIC DISPLAY OF THE ELECTROMAGNETIC SPECTRUM / THE HUNT / BAT’S IN THE CRADLE / UP AT BAT / FINDING BATMAN.
SOCIETY
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Flashpoint Beyond #2

The DC event of 2022 continues! As Thomas Wayne investigates the continuing mystery of the Clockwork Killer, another mystery erupts when a strange inmate within Arkham claims that Bruce Wayne is the only Batman that should exist. And Thomas’s world is again turned upside down when a new, twisted version of an iconic Batman villain is born.
COMICS
GamesRadar

Diablo Immortal Shadow Lottery, Shadows and Immortals explained

The Diablo Immortal Shadow Lottery is a special, chance-and-skill-based mechanic wherein players can apply and try out for the Shadows faction, and from there try and apply for the superior Immortals faction, both of which have their own advantages over simply being a default "adventurer", but neither of which are easy to get into. The Shadow Lottery can be accessed via an NPC in Westmarch, while the Immortals require you to beat existing Immortal players when you're a Shadow, as part of the Rite of Exile. Whether you're joining the Shadows or the Immortals factions in Diablo Immortal, it's an incredibly complex process that we'll lay out in further detail below.
DIABLO, CA
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Skybound Preview: Everyday Hero Machine Boy

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… Machine Boy! When Machine Boy falls from the sky into the domed city of Mega 416, he leaves a wake of destruction in his path… until Karate Grandpa is able to turn on his heart. Now, Machine Boy wants nothing more than to become a hero! Whether he is fighting giant bugs in the school’s basement, rescuing cats from trees, or making the perfect spaghetti sauce, Machine Boy is always looking for the best way to help others. But when his heart begins to interact dangerously with other debris from space, Machine Boy wonders if he can be a power for good after all.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘The Boys’ season 3 episode 3 ‘Barbary Coast’ recap/review

Last episode of The Boys concluded with Homelander finally saying what he actually thinks to a worldwide audience. Meanwhile, new revelations about Neuman have convinced Hughie that the best way to take on Vought is Butcher’s brutal and unrelenting methods. What Hughie doesn’t know yet is that Butcher’s methods now include taking V-24, which gives the user superpowers for 24 hours (and likely some very nasty side effects).
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Dark Knights of Steel’ #7 has Batman, dragons, and Titans, oh my!

Dark Knights of Steel #7 is out this week, continuing Tom Taylor’s Elseworlds-ian tale set in a fantasy and medieval setting. As we saw in Dark Knights of Steel #6, a war has begun between the realms of the Amazons, the Els, and other factions. But what of Batman, a hero who had only just learned he’s the heir to a kingdom where he was once but a mere knight. That story begins this chapter in the 12-part maxiseries.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Multiversity: Teen Justice #1

Kid Quick—the Future State Flash—and their fellow heroes Supergirl, Robin, Aquagirl, Klarienne the Witch Girl, and Troy take center stage in a miniseries that rocks Earth-11 to its core! Co-writers Ivan Cohen (The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries) and Danny Lore (DC Pride, Champions) join rising-star artist Marco Failla (DCeased: Hope at World’s End) for the incredible debut issue, which begins with an attack by the H.I.V.E. and ends in the Church of Blood! What is Sister Blood’s true mission among the lost souls of New York City? Can Teen Justice get through their growing pains fast enough to learn the answer in time to stop it? And what role will the mysterious Raven—the brooding hero who has refused to join the team in the past—play in the ultimate battle? The secrets of Earth-11’s newest heroes and villains unfold in DC’s most exciting new team title!
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy