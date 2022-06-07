ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday Iowa's 1st Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
All U.S. House districts , including the 1st Congressional District of Iowa , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 2 primary elections.

1. Democratic primary for U.S. House Iowa District 1

Candidates(1):

2. Republican primary for U.S. House Iowa District 1

Candidates(1):

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

News and information about the 2022 election

