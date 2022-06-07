ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Monday, June 6 2022 10 PM

Temperatures have surpassed 100 degrees and continues in the low 100s. Hot weather continues due to a strengthening high pressure system.

Highs are expected to stay into the low 100s with plenty of sunshine. Today we surpassed our record of 105 degrees in 2018. Highs today rose up to 106 degrees.

Today would be a great day to head to the pool but definitely wear the sunscreen. UV-Index values are in very high to extreme which could damage your skin. You can avoid the heat by staying indoors. Although, taking breaks in the shade, drinking water, and wearing light colored clothing are great alternatives.

Some cool ways to stay cool in the summer is to get creative with water. You can create cool science experiments with water and allow your kids to challenge their minds. Finding cool ways to incorporate science, will help children love it once they return to school.

For instance, mixing oil and colored water cubes will help them grasp the idea of oil and water do not mix. This would be a great activity for younger kids. You can also do other things like make a frozen treat. Using yummy juices, lemonade, or yogurt are nice options for tasty popsicles. They will also help keep you cool in the heat.

