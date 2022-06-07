ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dark Knights of Steel’ #7 has Batman, dragons, and Titans, oh my!

By David Brooke
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dark Knights of Steel #7 is out this week, continuing Tom Taylor’s Elseworlds-ian tale set in a fantasy and medieval setting. As we saw in Dark Knights of Steel #6, a war has begun between the realms of the Amazons, the Els, and other factions. But what of Batman, a hero...

aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: Killing Time #4

The bodies are beginning to pile up as the hunt for Catwoman and the Riddler intensifies…and they finally meet face to face with their shocking buyer! Batman and the mysterious Help join forces in what will go down as one of the more memorable team-ups!. Batman: Killing Time #4.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Poison Ivy’ #1 is a successful, character driven story

After some drastic changes to her very being, Dr. Pamela Isley is on a soul-searching road trip in Poison Ivy #1. In it, writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Marcio Takara create a deeper exploration of a character that has been through hell and back. The story in Poison Ivy...
COMICS
ComicBook

The Flash Just Introduced a Surprising Green Lantern Villain

DC Comics has been exploring the world of The CW's Arrowverse of DC television shows through the Earth-Prime tie-in comics and this week's Earth-Prime: The Flash is no exception. The issue largely takes the story into the 2040s with an adventure focused on Bart Allen/Impulse (Jordan Fisher) and Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), but a backup story offers a glimpse at another corner of the Arrowverse in the present — and introduces a surprising Green Lantern to the mix.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

DC Films Exec Confirms Plans to Recast Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

It's no secret that fans of the DC Extended Universe are hell-bent on seeing Amber Heard get fired from the Aquaman franchise and the movement has been going on for years now. For a time, it seemed like Warner Bros. and DC Films didn't want to meddle with Amber's legal issues with her former spouse Johnny Depp. However, in a shocking new development, the ever-so-controversial star nearly got removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
#Titans#Dark Knights#Knights Of Steel#Elseworlds Ian#Amazons#Dc Comics
GAMINGbible

Warner Bros. Apparently Scrapping All Superman Projects In Favour Of Henry Cavill One

Last week, it was announced that Warner Bros. are having a pretty huge company shake-up, due to the resignation of its chairman, Toby Emmerich. Emmerich became president and chief content officer of the company in 2017, and had served as chairman since 2018 (thanks, Wikipedia), which basically means that for about the last four years, he’d had oversight of the studio’s entire theatrical production.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Aquaman: Andromeda #1

Deep in the Pacific Ocean, at the farthest possible distance from any land, sits Point Nemo: the spaceship graveyard. Since the dawn of the space race, the nations of the world have sent their crafts there on splashdown, to sink beneath the silent seas. But there is something…else at Point Nemo. A structure never made by human hands. And that structure seems to be…waking up. The crew of the experimental submarine Andromeda, powered by a mysterious black-hole drive, have been chosen to investigate this mystery. But they aren’t the only ones pursuing it. Anything of value beneath the ocean is of value to the master pirate Black Manta…and anything that attracts Black Manta attracts Arthur Curry, his lifelong foe, the Aquaman! But heaven help them all when the doors of the mystery at Point Nemo swing wide to admit them…
COMICS
thebrag.com

Warner Bros is in too deep with Ezra Miller to recast for ‘The Flash’

A timeline of Ezra Miller’s behavior and how Warner Bros plans on proceeding forward with Miller starring as Flash. As The Flash approaches, and marketing begins to ramp up, many are beginning to question what Warner Bros.’s approach will be towards Ezra Miller as their recent scandals have begun to mount.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

AIPT Comics podcast episode 174: Si Spurrier and Aaron Campbell talk killing heroes and ending ‘Suicide Squad: Blaze’

Welcome to the AIPT Comics podcast, your one-stop-shop for the week in comics news, reviews, and more. This week, Si Spurrier and Aaron Campbell join the show to discuss Suicide Squad: Blaze. Retailers have until today, June 5th, to put in orders for the final issue out in July. We discuss what to expect in this horror angled story, give a few teases, and discuss their process around writing and drawing the series. We also discuss what superpower they’d want and you might be surprised by their answers!
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

DC Comics expands ‘Dark Crisis’ event with more ‘Flash’ and new one-shots

DC Comics has added two new one-shots and an additional tie-in issue to this year’s Dark Crisis event. Jeremy Adams’ The Flash tie-in series will continue into The Flash #786 (originally set for #783-#785) while new one-shots Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1 and Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1 were also added. Learn more about Adams’ tie-in story in our exclusive AIPT Comics podcast interview.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Monkey Prince #5

Monkey Prince and Shifu Pigsy travel to Atlantis, where they believe a shard of Monkey King’s powerful jingu bang staff has fallen underwater…and if they can find it, Monkey Prince should be able to wield it…at least they think! Take a journey to the waters with them, down to the Chinatown district of Atlantis where all the Chinese sea dragons thrive!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Life & Beth’ series review: Schumer miniseries proves to be endearing

I had seen a little preview for this new Amy Schumer Hulu miniseries, Life & Beth, and it mainly focused on the funny aspects which lead me to believe it was her usual content. That assumption of mine was wrong. I’ve been a fan of Amy Schumer for years. I’ve always liked her stand up comedy and I even liked I Feel Pretty, which was not at all well received by critics. What I’ve always been attracted to in Schumer’s talent is her bawdy comedic skills. This show has actually given me a newfound attraction for her work and that is how she’s able to portray drama.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Flashpoint Beyond #2

The DC event of 2022 continues! As Thomas Wayne investigates the continuing mystery of the Clockwork Killer, another mystery erupts when a strange inmate within Arkham claims that Bruce Wayne is the only Batman that should exist. And Thomas’s world is again turned upside down when a new, twisted version of an iconic Batman villain is born.
ComicBook

Joker Fans Split Over Sequel Reveal

Joker 2 is officially happening. Tuesday afternoon, filmmaker Todd Phillips shared a pair of photos to his Instagram account. The first snapshot was a cover of the sequel's script, which revealed the named Joker: Folie à Deux. The second showed Joker star Joaquin Phoenix reading through the script. With as divisive as the first flick was, news of a sequel also seemed to split fans as some couldn't help but express their excitement while others went to making memes that'd make Morbius fans jealous.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of June 1, 2022

Welcome to another weekly edition of Fantastic Five where we reveal the top five highest-rated single-issue comics from AIPT. This column is our way to highlight the best of the best each week from all publishers. Comics this week come from Marvel, DC Comics, and Image Comics. Without further ado,...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: DC Pride 2022 #1

SUPER PRIDE / CONFESSIONS / SPECIAL DELIVERY / ARE YOU READY FOR THIS? / A WORLD KEPT JUST FOR ME / THE GUMSHOE IN GREEN / THINK OF ME / PUBLIC DISPLAY OF THE ELECTROMAGNETIC SPECTRUM / THE HUNT / BAT’S IN THE CRADLE / UP AT BAT / FINDING BATMAN.
aiptcomics

[Overlook] ‘Roger Corman: The Pope of Pop Cinema’ review: Fun look at a Hollywood legend

Roger Corman: The Pope of Pop Cinema is a by the numbers look at one of the most influential names in Hollywood. Though many know him for his low budget exploitation movies, Corman is also responsible for giving many names their start in the business. Peter Bogdanovich, Francis Ford Coppola, and Ron Howard are just a some of the well-known directors that began with Corman. Actors such as Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson also got their start with him.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Skybound Preview: Everyday Hero Machine Boy

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… Machine Boy! When Machine Boy falls from the sky into the domed city of Mega 416, he leaves a wake of destruction in his path… until Karate Grandpa is able to turn on his heart. Now, Machine Boy wants nothing more than to become a hero! Whether he is fighting giant bugs in the school’s basement, rescuing cats from trees, or making the perfect spaghetti sauce, Machine Boy is always looking for the best way to help others. But when his heart begins to interact dangerously with other debris from space, Machine Boy wonders if he can be a power for good after all.
COMICS
