Epicus Doomicus Metallicus

Have you heard the reports? Artists are being held hostage by their record labels, who can only talk about TikTok this and TikTok that, demanding ever-more lip-syncs, dances, and casual posts for an insatiable internet. Meanwhile, Authentic Artistry is huddled in the corner, shivering from all the neglect. The official distress signal was shot into the air by Halsey, who took to the omnipresent video app a couple of weeks ago to allege that Capitol Records wouldn’t release their song “So Good” unless the star could manufacture a corresponding trend. Concerned Twitter users collated Halsey’s lament with similar complaints from FKA twigs, Charli XCX, and Florence Welch about facing pressure from labels to create TikTok content. “What TikTok has done to the music industry is upsetting,” a viral tweet read.
