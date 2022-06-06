ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail Blazers hosted Memphis' Jalen Duren for pre-draft workout

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis freshman Jalen Duren on Monday participated in a pre-draft workout with the Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced.

Duren was named the AAC Freshman of the Year after posting 12 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 assists in 29 games. He became the fourth freshman since the 2010-11 season to record 20 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots in a game on Nov. 19.

The 6-foot-11 center is widely projected to be a lottery pick this year after emerging as a force inside the paint. He has the size to immediately make the jump to the NBA and hold his own against bigger competition while boasting a 7-foot-5 wingspan.

The Trail Blazers enter the NBA draft with the seventh pick, but are heavily rumored to want to trade it to acquire players that can help them win now. However, they have also been linked to several prospects in their range, including Duren.

Portland will be among the teams to watch in the coming weeks that could be busy on draft night. The organization wants to build a competitive roster around Damian Lillard and figures to be active in those discussions.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

