They Got Game: Coaches share ideas, concepts at Wesleyan basketball forum

Basketball players are not the only ones working on their games during the offseason, according to NC Wesleyan University men’s basketball coach John Thompson, who refers to this time as “development season.”

Coaches across all levels are doing the same – trying to learn, grow and improve.

The NC Wesleyan Basketball Coaches Forum began 15 years ago as the brainchild of Thompson and Jim Tribbett, who was then the head basketball coach at Chowan. They met and exchanged ideas, concepts and philosophies.

They met again in 2008, and the following year, they invited four or five more coaches to attend.

Now, the event has grown to between 25-30 coaches who attend what is now a two-day event at Wesleyan.

“John Thompson and NC Wesleyan, through a yearly coaches roundtable the past 15 years, have provided an opportunity for coaches of all ages and levels of experience to share ideas. These shared ideas have helped everyone involved become better at their craft. Coach Thompson is committed to making the game better by helping make those who teach the game better,” said Jerry Wainwright, former head coach at UNC-Wilmington, Richmond and DePaul.

Wainwright was one of several guest speakers over the two-day event last week.

The event began on Tuesday (May 31) with Justin Griffith (Wesleyan assistant men’s basketball coach), followed by Pete Gillen (head coach at Xavier, Providence and Virginia and current CBS Sports College Basketball Analyst), Dereck Whittenburg (former player of the N.C. State 1983 national championship team and currently the university’s Associate Athletic Director), Ike Britt (head coach at Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville) and Pete Strickland (former head coach at DeMatha High School and Coastal Carolina as well as a former assistant at N.C. State and head coach of the Irish National Team).

The event wrapped up on Wednesday (June 1) with speakers Pete Gaudet (former head coach at Army; former assistant at Duke, Vanderbilt and Ohio State; and international coach), Tubby Smith (former head coach at Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Memphis and High Point) and Nigel Thomas, a former assistant coach at Wesleyan who now serves as an assistant at North Carolina Central.

“There are two common threads with all the coaches who attend,” Thompson said. “They are outstanding basketball coaches and outstanding people.”

While players are using the offseason to lift weights, play in pickup games and summer leagues and work on shooting and ballhandling, coaches at the Wesleyan forum spoke about many facets relating to the game of basketball.

Griffith opened by talking about the Wesleyan offense, followed by Gillen, who explained set actions versus man-to-man defenses. Whittenburg spoke about today’s game through the eyes of a former player and coach and current administrator.

Wainwright discussed late game/special situations/after timeouts; Walker relayed his thoughts on college recruiting from the high school coaches’ perspective and Strickland ended the first day by talking about 10 things coaches need to be emphasizing.

The second day featured Gaudet, who talked about developing big men; Smith, who spoke on his coaching philosophy; and Thomas, who talked about defensive strategies – concepts and practice drills.

“It really speaks to the character of all of the guys who come each year,” Thompson said. “Everyone who comes and shares, those with decades of experience and those who are just embarking on their careers, they are all giving. They are giving their time, they are giving their wisdom and knowledge, all in an effort to improve. We are all trying to learn and get better. And I am incredibly appreciative of all the great coaches who have come, and continue to come.”

Whittenburg, who played under legendary N.C. State coach Jim Valvano, talked about coaches who are giving back to the sport they love.

“An incredible group of experienced veteran coaches sharing their knowledge on their own time is priceless. I hope the young coaches appreciate that opportunity,” he said.

This was the seventh forum for Thomas.

“This is the absolute highlight of my Spring, where I personally have a chance to learn, grow, share, develop and connect with some amazing presenters and attendees,” he said. “The quality of coaches that Coach Thompson is able to attract and invite from all levels is a true testament to the years of him building and cultivating genuine relationships with individuals throughout the business. After my two days of attendance, I feel renewed, rejuvenated and energized due to the information that is graciously shared. An absolute must to attend.”

Strickland was impressed with the speakers.

“The ‘murderer’s row’ of speakers floored me,” he said. “Still sad I couldn’t stay for Wednesday, but Tuesday’s input had my ‘computer’ on overload as it was. One of the most nurturing aspects of the eclectic invite list is that the old shares with the young. It affords those young-ish coaches whom you welcome in such an opportunity, and, fair play to them, I do think they sense that and appreciate it all.”

Jalen Cannady, a former Wesleyan player and current graduate assistant coach at UNC Charlotte, said, “I really enjoyed myself. I learned a lot from some great basketball minds.”

Gillen shared similar thoughts.

“It was a great experience to share ideas and thoughts and talk X’s and O’s with former players, coaches, and administrators,” he said.

Added former Wesleyan player Cornelius Snow, currently an assistant coach at the University of Mount Olive, “The opportunity to learn from so many experienced coaches in a short amount of time can be career changing. I keep coming back because it’s a great opportunity to learn and develop as a coach, but most importantly an opportunity to network and build connections in this business.”

Among some of the speakers for past forums include Larry Brown (NBA, college coach), Stephen Giles (NBA Scout/Player Personel), Dave Odom (retired coach formerly of Wake Forest, East Carolina University and South Carolina), Bob Burke (Chowan, Hawaii, NBA, now retired), Bill Hodges (Larry Bird’s college coach at Indiana State), Mike Mosley (SouthWest Edgecombe High School), Rob Burke (Chowan), Andre Gray (Elizabeth City State University) and Chris Carrawell (former Duke player), among others.

“It’s not like anyone knows everything,” Gaudet said. “The focus is about helping players improve. You may hear something from somebody, maybe even a phrase, or a teaching point or even a wisecrack, that you haven’t used yet and you can use it with your guys.”