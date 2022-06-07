ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RTS 'walks off' to Pee Wee tournament title

By From Staff Reports
 2 days ago

Eli Ellis’ walk-off single plated Ryker Dean with the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning as No. 2 seed RTS Screenprinting slipped past No. 4 seed RMPD PALS 3-2 to claim the Rocky Mount Parks and Recreation Pee Wee baseball tournament championship Wednesday (June 1) at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.

RTS had a 2-1 lead after three innings, but RMPD PALS tied it with a run in the top of the fourth.

Ellis was one of two RTS players with two hits, as he went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Ethan Ellis was 2-for-2, both triples, and drove in two runs.

Adding one hit each for the tournament champions were Henry Lee, Carter Szabo, Dean and A’mari Bachelor.

RMPD PALS finished with seven hits in the game.

Stephen Oskiera went 2-for-3, which included an inside-the-park solo home run in the second that tied the score at 1-all.

Bryson Amir Lawrence was 2-for-2 while Carr Grimes had one hit and drove in a run, Mason Cherry went 1-for-2 and Zane Woodard was 1-for-3 (double) with a run scored.

Members of the RMPD PALS are Hunter Strandberg, Carr Grimes, Capson Tobias, Stephen Oskiera, Charlie Josey, Zane Woodard, Lake Tobias, Mason Arrington-Cherry, Ahzir Clark-Graham, Bryson Amir Lawrence and Israel Floyd. They are managed by Jason Lee.

Members of RTS Screenprinting are Eli Ellis, Bishop Schoenleber, Ethan Ellis, Nolan Long, Harrison Lancaster, Carter Szabo, Ryker Dean, Wyatt Joyner, Henry Lee, A’mari Bachelor and Tristan Harvey. They are managed by Joshua Talley.

Tharrington Auto was the No. 1 seed entering the single-elimination tournament, but they were defeated 9-3 by No. 4 seed RMPD PALS in one semifinal game.

The other tournament semifinal saw No. 2 RTS Screenprinting defeated No. 3 seed Southern Loans 10-6.

