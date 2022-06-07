Annual Memorial Day Ceremony At Veterans Memorial Park
By Ed Berti
The Mint Hill Times
2 days ago
MINT HILL, NC – This Memorial Day, we remembered the fallen: the over 1 million men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in serving this great nation in our military since the American Revolution through the Global War on Terror. As a tradition, we dedicate the last Monday in...
7319 Matthews Mint Hill Rd. 5601 Margaret Wallace Rd. Title Sponsor: Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center. Foursomes and individual golfers are welcome to participate in play. Non-golfers can get involved through various sponsorship, marketing, and volunteer opportunities!. Register online or contact the Chamber at. (704) 573-8282 for more information...
MINT HILL – Recently the Mint Hill Fire Department has adopted a nationwide program. This program is called ACBC (Aluminum Cans for Burned Children.) There has been a collection trailer placed in the parking lot located at the Fire Department. This trailer has been placed to collect bagged aluminum beverage cans. The recycling program has been a major success at locations across Charlotte. This is the first time that one has been placed at the Mint Hill Fire Department and with the wonderful citizens of our community, we are sure that it will shine through with the same success.
CHARLOTTE – At Passionate Paws Animal Hospital, fur babies are an essential part of the family. Just like with our human children, it is important to think ahead and make plans to ensure that our fur babies are cared for if something happens to us. “It should all be...
WAXHAW, NC – The South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Luke for adoption. “This week we’d love to take a moment to introduce you to Luke. This sweet boy is a Lab/Terrier mix, and at 6 years young is in the perfect sweet spot of adulthood. He is doing his best to adjust to a new life without the Dad he loved so much. Luke is still active, loves to run, play fetch & just enjoy his life! He likes other dogs but prefers to be the king of his castle, and would truly thrive as the only dog in the home. He is sweet as can be and the most loyal, loving dog you’ll ever meet! His foster mom tells us he is the best boy, likes his crate, is house trained, and is just an all-around sweetheart. He even waits by the door for her to come back when she has to leave the house. He loves kids but doesn’t quite know his size, and at 75 lbs, would be too much for a home with babies or toddlers. Luke is loyal and loving, super cuddly, and just wants to please his people. He will be the best friend you’ve always wanted! Don’t miss out on this handsome, loyal, green-eyed boy! Submit your application to foster or adopt Luke on our website at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com!”
MINT HILL, NC – Many people can still remember what happened in 2008. It might seem like it was forever ago, but it was less than 15 years ago when the housing bubble popped. Some have fears of the housing market repeating history. The housing bubble bursting in 2008...
CHARLOTTE – Keeping the whole family entertained for the summer can be daunting, not to mention pricey! Never fear: The Mint Hill Times has compiled an extensive list of activities you can enjoy with your family all across the Charlotte area without breaking the bank. Each of these summer “steals” can be enjoyed for $20 or less by a family of four, and many are even free!
To the Class of 2022: tough times don’t last, tough people do. Life unexpectedly changed without notice. Suddenly you found yourself in an unprecedented tough situation. Your tenacity and toughness got you through. On behalf of the faculty and staff at Independence High School, we wish you all the best life has to offer.
MINT HILL, NC – As the 2022 schoolyear comes to a close, Mint Hill’s own Independence High School continues to show the determination to do the best for its students. Part of that resilience is reflected in the passion displayed by Adam Collins, the school’s new band director.
CHARLOTTE – This week alone I’ve had two clients come in to get relief from sciatic nerve pain. Generally speaking, people call sciatic nerve pain anything that starts in the low back/buttocks area and continues down the leg to the knee. Some people also have the pain extend to their foot. So how do we know it’s the sciatic nerve causing this?
MINT HILL, NC – Chick-fil-A is well-known as a great place to eat and work. But how do they do it? At the May Chamber of Commerce Members Luncheon, Chick-fil-A Chief Operations Officer Jasmine Richardson spoke about Chick-fil-A’s culture and leadership, distilling its ability to sustain a high level of customer service and retain employees to four main points.
CHARLOTTE – Wow! Memorial Day has arrived once again. The last Monday in May has become a day to anticipate with joy and pride for some. Others associate it with a different meaning as it is a day of mourning, sadness, tears and pain for some families. However, most Americans look forward to Memorial Day weekend as time at the beach, having a BBQ in the backyard, time off from the daily grind, and spending time with family and friends for rest and relaxation.
CHARLOTTE – We have all read articles about how being on a cruise ship is akin to sitting in a hospital ward with sick patients. Yes, there have been very few instances of multiple passengers getting sick on cruise ships since 2021. As a matter of fact, there have been 100 times as many instances of “Super Spreader Events” since 2021, occurring on land-based get-togethers. Just a few facts as I have read them from the CDC, from Travel ConsultantTraining, and from passenger feedback. Before ships were allowed to begin sailing again, all countries, including the USA, imposed stringent requirements before passengers were allowed to board once again. I can remember many of the cruises Barbara and I have taken, where we saw crew members cleaning surfaces constantly. Long before Covid, Cruise ships were very careful in minimizing viral or foodborne illness cases by providing hand-sanitizing stations, thermometers in buffet lines, and hot water washing of bedding. With guidance from the CDC, most Cruise lines hired professional sanitation companies in order to insure they were cleaning correctly. Everyone realized they would never sail again until they at least complied with the CDC guidelines at a minimum. No one wanted to do just the minimum, so most Cruise Lines opted to go beyond the minimum and invested heavily in passenger safety.
MINT HILL, NC – The AFJROTC Squadron at Independence High School had their 2021-2022 Annual Awards Ceremony celebrating their cadets who have earned recognition for excellence. These awards are given to selected cadets whose hard work, dedication, and commitment to being the best they can be in the program in the areas of academics, military preparedness, leadership, community service, and many other positive aspects of the program that builds character, teamwork, and self-discipline.
MINT HILL, NC – Over the last 60 years, Peace Officers Memorial Day has been celebrated annually on May 15, a date signed into law in 1962. Traditionally, the entire week, otherwise identified as National Police Week, is celebrated to honor the fallen. On May 11 in Washington D.C., the week kicked off with the National Police K-9 Memorial, then a candlelight vigil on May 13. The week was capped off on Peace Officers Memorial Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Law Enforcement Memorial.
MINT HILL, NC – Did you know that the Chamber of Commerce offers multiple opportunities for its members to network and connect outside of the working day?. One of those opportunities is Coffee Connections, and it’s held from 8:00 am – 9:00 am the first Friday of every month. “Coffee connections is an opportunity for members to gather at a local Chamber Member’s business to network before business hours,” shares Executive Director Paige McKinney. “We recognize that sometimes it’s difficult for single business owners to leave their company at lunch to attend our luncheon, so we like to provide opportunities before and after business hours to keep them connected and engaged.”
MINT HILL, NC – Homer Daniel “Danny” Sasser, Jr., of Mint Hill, NC, passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 81 years old. Born February 27, 1941, in Charlotte, NC, Danny was a loving Christian husband, father and grandfather. His happy place was at the beach spending time with family and friends. He retired from Concrete Supply with over 43 years of service. He loved his Arlington Church family and enjoyed the fellowship in the Dean White Sunday School Class. Danny’s hobbies included gardening, mechanics, John Deere Tractors, riding his golf cart, and watching old westerns and his grandchildren.
MINT HILL, NC – One Yard Away is a nonprofit outdoor lawn and landscape maintenance company that provides grass cutting, light shrub and tree trimming, leaf and yard debris cleanup and weed pulling free of charge to those in need. “I recognized the need [for a service like this]...
CHARLOTTE – Law enforcement is certainly a noble career; however, it is challenging and can be a stressful and potentially dangerous career choice. An individual must be motivated to want to serve their community and the safety of the people. It also can be incredibly rewarding because they touch so many lives.
MINT HILL, NC – Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally occurring compound found in the resinous flower of cannabis, a plant with a rich history as a medicine going back thousands of years. Today the therapeutic properties of CBD are being tested and confirmed by scientists and doctors around the world. A safe, non-addictive substance, CBD is one of more than a hundred “phytocannabinoids,” which are unique to cannabis and endow the plant with its robust therapeutic profile.
MINT HILL, NC – “What are some real facts about money that would be fun to learn about?” I’m here to share some with you today, and some are astonishing…or at least they were to me. Let’s jump right in!. Money is dirtier than...
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.
Comments / 0