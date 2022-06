CHARLOTTE – When is the best time to water my plants?. Advice on when to water plants varies greatly and can be confusing. There are actually two simple options. The best time to water plants is in the early morning, while it is still cool. This will allow the water to run down into the soil and reach the roots of the plant without water being lost to evaporation. Watering in the early morning will also make the water available to the plants throughout the day, so that the plants will be able to deal better with the heat of the sun. There is a gardening myth that watering in the morning will make the plants susceptible to scorch. This is not true. Even in intense heat, the water droplets evaporate long before they can magnify the sunlight and scorch the plants.

