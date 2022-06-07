ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

After a Quiet Monday, Tigers, Cubs, Sox & Caps All Back in Action Tonight

By Gary Stevens
whtc.com
 2 days ago

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jun. 7, 2022) – Idle last night, the Detroit Tigers are in Pittsburgh to face the Pirates this evening in the...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Yankees, Mets make New York the king of baseball

We are one-third of the way through the Major League Baseball season, and we're getting a good read on which teams are real and which teams were pretenders. We even got our first managerial firing of the season, with Joe Girardi surprisingly getting the ax. Possibly as a result, the Phillies have gone on a tear and haven’t lost since.
MLB
CBS Boston

Angels fire manager Joe Maddon during Red Sox series

BOSTON -- The Angels lost 1-0 to the Red Sox on Monday night. A day later, they fired their manager.The Angels announced Tuesday afternoon, before the second of four games against the Red Sox, that manager Joe Maddon had been relieved of his duties. Third base coach Phil Nevin will take over as interim manager.The move comes amid a spiral for the Angels, who have lost 12 straight games, dating back to May 25. They've dropped to 8.5 games out of first place in the AL West and have fallen out of the wild card picture in the American League during the current skid. It's been a precipitous fall for the Angels, who were 24-13 after a win in Oakland on May 15 but have gone 3-16 since.The 68-year-old Maddon was in his third year managing the Angels, amassing a 130-148 record in that time without reaching the postseason. Previously, Maddon spent nine years managing the Rays and five years managing the Cubs, helping to end a historic World Series drought in Chicago in 2016.
BOSTON, MA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. White Sox Game Preview: Road Trip Begins With Interleague Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off of back-to-back losses as they begin a seven-game road trip with a matchup against Chicago White Sox. The White Sox went into the 2022 season with extremely high expectations but after a very choppy start, find themselves two games under .500 at 25-27 and with the fourth-worst run differential in the American League.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Comstock Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry will play Game 4 of NBA Finals

If the Golden State Warriors are to bounce back from their NBA Finals Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics and win their fourth championship of the millennium, the general consensus is that they'll need a healthy Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP suffered a left foot injury late in the fourth quarter on Wednesday when Boston big man Al Horford fell on Curry during a scramble for a loose ball.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan Whitecaps#Undated#The Detroit Tigers#The Chicago Cubs#Orioles#The Chicago White Sox#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Lmcu Ballpark
dodgerblue.com

MLB On TBS Tuesday Night Schedule Adds Dodgers Games

The inaugural season of the MLB on TBS Tuesday Night franchise continues Tuesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a three-game Interleague series at Guaranteed Rate Field. Play-by-play man Brian Anderson, analyst Ron Darling and reporter Hazel Mae will be on the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy