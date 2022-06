The best PC fans play a significant role in your gaming rig's performance. When it comes to building a PC or even upgrading one, the last thing you'd probably think about is the fans. It's always good to remember when it comes to your GPU and CPU, cool means optimal gaming. Whenever there's an issue with performance, one of the first things you should do is check if all your fans are working. The best PC fans are reliable, but most importantly, they are quiet.

