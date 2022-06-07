Licensing system brings changes to addiction recovery homes

Karl W. Glover, 82, of Rostraver Township, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Excela Hospital, Latrobe. A son of the late Raymond and Hazel Glover, he was born in Accident, Md., on Nov. 15, 1939. A resident of Belle Vernon, Rostraver and the Washington, D.C., area, Karl was a 50-year member of F&AM Lodge 252. From 1968-84, he and his former wife owned and operated The Boat Shop and Marina/Southwest Marine in Speers. He had also been employed as a CPA in the Mon Valley area and with the IRS when he was in Washington D.C., retiring in 2019. Karl was Lutheran by faith and was known for being very hardworking and never letting the complexity of a project deter him. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Dennis and Denise Glover of Ligonier; his former wife and lifelong friend, Beverly Glover of Belle Vernon; and a sister-in-law, Patty Metrosky Glover of Belle Vernon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Garnet Glover Matney; and a brother, Dennis Glover. Visitation and funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Interment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery.

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO