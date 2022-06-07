ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Licensing system brings changes to addiction recovery homes

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA long-awaited statewide licensing system for addiction recovery homes kicks in this week. After years of operating...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Pa. personal care homes in crisis

The number of personal care homes in Pennsylvania that accept low-income residents is dwindling. Too little government funding, staffing issues and skyrocketing prices are cited by advocates as some of the reasons. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
monvalleyindependent.com

Public water utilities claim Senate bill will force up rates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation criticized by opponents as a vehicle for-profit water companies to take over municipal water authorities in Pennsylvania by imposing expensive regulations on them passed the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
monvalleyindependent.com

Rostraver library dedicates sign in memory of John Maisch

Rostraver Public Library recently hosted relatives of late board member John Maisch to dedicate a sign in his honor. Maisch, 89, of Rostraver Township, passed away Sept. 13, 2021. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Karl W. Glover Rostraver Township

Karl W. Glover, 82, of Rostraver Township, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Excela Hospital, Latrobe. A son of the late Raymond and Hazel Glover, he was born in Accident, Md., on Nov. 15, 1939. A resident of Belle Vernon, Rostraver and the Washington, D.C., area, Karl was a 50-year member of F&AM Lodge 252. From 1968-84, he and his former wife owned and operated The Boat Shop and Marina/Southwest Marine in Speers. He had also been employed as a CPA in the Mon Valley area and with the IRS when he was in Washington D.C., retiring in 2019. Karl was Lutheran by faith and was known for being very hardworking and never letting the complexity of a project deter him. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Dennis and Denise Glover of Ligonier; his former wife and lifelong friend, Beverly Glover of Belle Vernon; and a sister-in-law, Patty Metrosky Glover of Belle Vernon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Garnet Glover Matney; and a brother, Dennis Glover. Visitation and funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Interment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy