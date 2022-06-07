ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry Johnson sues to stop ballot printing

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Perry Johnson, one of the Republican candidates for Michigan governor who was kicked off the ballot for not having enough valid signatures, is taking his case to federal court.

He is asking a federal judge to put him on the ballot and to make the state stop printing ballots until the issue is resolved.

Fraudulent canvassers accused of ‘money grab’

Johnson and four other candidates — Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, James Craig and Michael Markey — allegedly turned in too many fraudulent signatures collected by canvassers.

Johnson needed 15,000 valid signatures to get on the ballot. He submitted 23,193 signatures, but the Michigan Bureau of Elections found that only 13,800 of those were valid.

The State Supreme Court already turned down requests by Craig, Markey and Johnson to take up the case.

