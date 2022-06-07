ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. personal care homes in crisis

By Mon Valley Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of personal care homes in Pennsylvania that accept low-income residents is dwindling....

Public water utilities claim Senate bill will force up rates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation criticized by opponents as a vehicle for-profit water companies to take over municipal water authorities in Pennsylvania by imposing expensive regulations on them passed the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon...
Concetta M. ‘Connie’ Yelletz Polomoscanik – Rostraver Township

Concetta M. “Connie” Yelletz Polomoscanik, 71, of Rostraver Township, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Premier Washington Health Center, Washington, Pa. Born Jan. 5, 1951, in Charleroi, she was a daughter of the late Michael Yelletz and Laura Tineri Yelletz. Connie was a 1969 graduate of Monessen High School and worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Bobak in Donora for 15 years. She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle in Donora. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Polomoscanik; and sister, Antoinette Leone. She is survived by her sons, Bryan Richard (Tracey) Polomoscanik of Greensburg, Brandon Michael Polomoscanik of California, Pa.; grandchildren, Taylor, Riley, Logan and Kassia Grace; sister, Rita Alberts of Washington, Pa.; brother, Michael Yelletz of Monessen; and nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, all services are private, and have been entrusted to CURRAN- SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. Private interment in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora, at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Rostraver library dedicates sign in memory of John Maisch

Rostraver Public Library recently hosted relatives of late board member John Maisch to dedicate a sign in his honor. Maisch, 89, of Rostraver Township, passed away Sept. 13, 2021. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or...
Karl W. Glover Rostraver Township

Karl W. Glover, 82, of Rostraver Township, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Excela Hospital, Latrobe. A son of the late Raymond and Hazel Glover, he was born in Accident, Md., on Nov. 15, 1939. A resident of Belle Vernon, Rostraver and the Washington, D.C., area, Karl was a 50-year member of F&AM Lodge 252. From 1968-84, he and his former wife owned and operated The Boat Shop and Marina/Southwest Marine in Speers. He had also been employed as a CPA in the Mon Valley area and with the IRS when he was in Washington D.C., retiring in 2019. Karl was Lutheran by faith and was known for being very hardworking and never letting the complexity of a project deter him. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Dennis and Denise Glover of Ligonier; his former wife and lifelong friend, Beverly Glover of Belle Vernon; and a sister-in-law, Patty Metrosky Glover of Belle Vernon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Garnet Glover Matney; and a brother, Dennis Glover. Visitation and funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Interment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
Valdiserri leaves lasting legacy

Roger Valdiserri left the Mon Valley, but his legacy will stretch far beyond its borders after his death Thursday. Valdiserri, 95, died of natural causes at The Sheridan Place, a retirement community in Oakbrook, Ill., surrounded by his five children. To read the rest of the story, please see a...
