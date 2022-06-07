ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tears For Fears are back with first new album in 18 years

By By George Varga TNS
 2 days ago

Expectations were high when Tears For Fears co-founders Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal got together in 2015 to record what would have been the once-chart-topping English music duo's first new album since 2004's "Everybody Loves a Happy Ending."

A year and 12 completed songs later, the two were so unhappy with what resulted that they took drastic measures to ensure the public would never hear it.

In short order, they jettisoned their manager and negotiated their way out of their record contract. But that wasn't the most drastic step by the two frustrated musicians, who first teamed up in their teens in 1978.

"We bought the album from Warner Bros. so it couldn't be released," said Smith, whose 2022 Tears For Fears tour is now underway. "It wasn't an album we were proud of, but they would have released it."

"The Tipping Point" was released Feb. 25 by Concord/Craft Records. It is the first album of new songs by Tears For Fears in 18 years — and only the second since Smith reteamed with Orzabal in 2000, after devoting 19 years to his solo career. It is also the most assured, engaging and musically uncharacteristic work of the now-41-year-old duo's career.

The depth of expression Tears For Fears is still capable of achieving is underscored by "The Tipping Point's" sublime opening number, "No Small Thing."

The song starts off so softly and understated that some longtime fans might think they are listening to another group altogether. "No Small Thing" then gradually unfolds, before building to a psychedelic orchestral climax that evokes the end of The Beatles' epic "A Day in the Life."

What results is a wonderfully surprising song that shifts shapes and evolves at an unhurried pace.

"This song and album are a journey we're asking you to go on. We intentionally put 'No Small Thing' on as the first song because people's initial reaction is going to be: 'Oh, this is not the Tears For Fears I know.' We wrote the song on acoustic guitars, so that's why it starts off that way," said Smith.

Then there's "Master Plan." A plaintive, mid-tempo song, its lyrics take direct aim at the forces who tried to make Tears For Fears conform to expectations on the group's new album.

What "Master Plan," "No Small Thing" and "The Tipping Point" album as a whole represent, ultimately, is a tuneful rebellion. It's a vivid documentation of two seasoned musicians rejecting predictability and music-biz tropes in order to reclaim their artistic integrity.

"The beauty of the whole experience is that we are finally coming full circle," Orzabal said. "It's us owning what we do and accepting the fact that the only person you really have to please is yourself. Pleasing myself and Curt is no easy thing, so that's when we know we're on to a good thing."

The title track of "The Tipping Point" was inspired by the 2017 death of Orzabal's wife, who had long struggled with depression and alcoholism.

"I went through a couple of pretty tough years," said Orzabal, who in 2021 married American writer and photographer Emily Rath.

"I think," added Smith, "any time we make music, it's cathartic, and that comes from our backgrounds. We are both individually and emotionally (reserved) people. But in times of crisis or pain, we tend to stop the pain by playing music, listening to music or writing songs. In this case, it was writing songs.

"We almost always take to songwriting when we're going through turmoil. When we're happy we very rarely pick up a guitar. That's not who we are."

Orzabal and Smith are excited about now being on their first world tour since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. They are also excited at the prospect of mixing in five or six new songs from "The Tipping Point" with such tried-and-true favorites as "Shout," "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" and "Mad World."

"When you're young and have the talent, ambition and fundamental understanding of the musical fashions of the time, you can have huge success," Orzabal said. "But life is a journey, personal and spiritual, and not just about career.

"So, I think it took a long time for Curt and me to get a strong sense of our new identity. That new identity is age-dependent, but we finally got there. And once we made that leap and accepted who we are and what our role is in the music industry and in the world, then everything came together.

