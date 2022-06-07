Creative Liberties presents 'Here Comes the Sun'

Creative Liberties, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, is presenting the company’s first open exhibition, “Here Comes the Sun,” June 9-30, with the opening reception on June 9..

“Send Ceramicist Andrew Long to Grad School Show and Sale” is scheduled for June 11. Purchase inspired works of ceramic ware by Andrew Long, who is clearing out his inventory in preparation for a move to Missouri to attend graduate school.

Creative Liberties was founded in November 2021 by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, two artists and art educators. Goodwill explains that they launched this venture to empower regional artists with a variety of business services and studio and exhibition opportunities. The Creative Liberties Artist Studios is a collective, communal space that provides work and display space for local artists. There are also display walls available for non-studio artists to rent. Monthly artist markets provide an opportunity for local artists to sell their work.

“We’re thrilled to feature our first open exhibition, ‘Here Comes the Sun,’ in June,” says Gerdeman. “This is an inclusive show and open to artists of all ages, mediums and experience levels.”

Nine artists have made the Creative Liberties Artist Studios their artistic workspace. These include: Jenny Berry (oil painting); Elizabeth Goodwill (book art, fiber art and mixed media); Barbara Gerdeman (photography, acrylic painting, and mixed media); Donna Bergman (collage and mixed media); Lisa DiFranza (acrylic painting, gouache and mixed media); Traci Kegerreis (acrylic painting, collage and mosaics); Sandy Koolkin (acrylic fluid painting, watercolor and fiber art); Jay Li (pastel portraiture) and Judy Levine (jewelry design, collage and photography).