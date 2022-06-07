Tues, June 7

2018—Attacked by a bobcat in her Georgia driveway, DeDe Phillips, 46, strangles the rabid animal. 1997—Activists are arrested for passing out the Bill of Rights outside the pro-nuclear Bradbury Science Museum in Los Alamos. 1971—An article in the Armed...
Before the three sisters and their children were found dead in a well, they left a message blaming the family they had married into. Kalu, Kamlesh and Mamta Meena were victims of a dispute over dowries, the often hefty sums Indian parents pay to marry off their daughters. The sisters...
THE Texas coroner who had the heartbreaking job of identifying the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting has revealed what happened to the gunman's body. As Uvalde's Justice of The Peace, Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz Jr serves as the small town's de facto coroner, and he was on call when an 18-year-old unleashed the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
An Albanian national has been jailed for his role in a people smuggling operation after eight migrants almost drowned when the boat sunk off the Devon coast. Illegal immigrant and smuggler Indrit Barhani acted as middleman and fixer between an organised crime gang in Belgium and yacht skipper James Wisbey who crammed the Albanians onto his 27-foot sloop Sea Crystal.
A pilot who crashed his plane while crop-spraying has returned to the scene of the crash after 40 years. John Hoyte was unhurt when his plane came down while he was working near Bridgnorth in Shropshire on 1 June 1982. Using his logbooks and maps he was able to find...
He’s out his Camaro and still has to pay $750 a month for it. Ethan Hines sold his 2018 Chevy Camaro on Facebook Marketplace, but things did not go as planned, to say the least. He fell victim to a fake check scheme and is now out the Camaro and still on the hook for his monthly car payment. This is a classic example of seller beware!
A RADICAL Mormon cult led by Warren Jeffs was plagued by mysterious deaths and suicides that may have been "staged accidents", an ex-wife of the convicted pedophile claims. Warren Jeffs' 65th wife, Briell Decker, alleged in an interview with The US Sun that deaths were so frequent within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) that at times it felt as though she was going to a funeral every week.
A record-breaking cuckoo that completed more than 69,000 miles (111,045 km) during its lifetime has died. PJ was fitted with a satellite tag in the King's Forest, Suffolk, in 2016, to track his migration to Africa. He was the first satellite-tagged cuckoo to clock-up 60,000 miles since research began, the...
Click here to read the full article. The Getty Foundation in Los Angeles has awarded 15 grants, totaling nearly $1.3 million, for exhibitions, publications, digital projects, and workshops related to prints and drawings.
The awards are part of the foundation’s Paper Project initiative, which was started in 2018 to support the professional development of curators studying the graphic arts.
This year’s grantees include the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., the Courtauld in London, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and the Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven, Connecticut. International recipients of the awards include the MAC Lima Instituto de Arte...
A huge marble memorial to a late father-of-nine remains unchanged months after the council wrote to the family to discuss the monument. The pearlescent tribute to William Collins, which has a solar-powered jukebox, was installed at Sheffield's Shiregreen Cemetery in March. Sheffield City Council said consent was given for a...
