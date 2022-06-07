Tues, June 7

Click here to read the full article. The Getty Foundation in Los Angeles has awarded 15 grants, totaling nearly $1.3 million, for exhibitions, publications, digital projects, and workshops related to prints and drawings. The awards are part of the foundation’s Paper Project initiative, which was started in 2018 to support the professional development of curators studying the graphic arts. This year’s grantees include the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., the Courtauld in London, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and the Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven, Connecticut. International recipients of the awards include the MAC Lima Instituto de Arte...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO