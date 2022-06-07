ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

Raleigh police nab suspect in Tarboro shooting

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

A man already facing a murder charge who is a suspect in a Thursday shooting near the intersection of Springdale Lane and Windermere Circle in Tarboro was arrested Friday morning by Raleigh police.

Adrian Jamell Knight, 24, of Zebulon was being sought by the Tarboro Police Department for allegedly shooting into a residence Thursday.

In a post on the Raleigh Police Department’s Facebook page, Tarboro resident Vicky Mitchell posted, “Thank God he was caught. I hope they ALL get caught and NEVER get out. Makes me nauseous looking at the bullet holes in my house and knowing my kids and I could have been hit.”

In the initial Facebook post announcing the search, Tarboro police warned that Knight had an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Knight was out on bond in connection with the Aug. 28, 2021, slaying of a 19-year-old man in Rocky Mount at the time of the incident.

Tarboro police obtained warrants on charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon and said additional charges are likely.

Knight is facing pending charges in Nash and Wake counties that include murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting into occupied property.

Knight has an extensive criminal history, including misdemeanor firearm charges for a minor in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, larceny, larceny over $1,000 and speeding to elude arrest in connection with a motor vehicle death.

Guest
2d ago

soooo this man had a murder charge and was out on the streets?? Soooo if the magistrate had given him a nice bond he would not have been on the streets again?? good job magistrate

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

