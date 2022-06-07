ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

West Virginia Wins 2nd Straight OVAC Softball Game

 2 days ago

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Good pitching was on display in the game. This should come as no surprise with Team Ohio’s starting pitcher being New Philadelphia’s Julia Miller who has committed to play for Ohio State. Her Coach John Dupke was the head coach for Ohio.

It was scoreless until the the fourth inning when Parkersburg South’s Kassidy Trimble grounded one to short. John Marshall’s Adriana Skrzyeki to slide in safely for the first run.

John Marshall’s Sophie Adkins carried one into right field. The fielder had some trouble with it and University’s Autumn Stemple came around to score to make it 2-0.

Morgantown’s Breona Marietta sprays one out to the centerfield wall. Brooke’s Emilee Knorr crossed the plate to make it 3-0 in the fifth.

Oak Glen’s Kenna Calahan grounded one to short. The Golden Bears’ Maddie McKay gets around the tag by the catcher and it’s a 4-0 game.

West Virginia pitching actually had a no hitter in the 7th inning. That ended with a solo home run by New Philly’s Miller. West Virginia held on to win 5-2.

“We just try to tell the kids to be patient up there that if you can work it; we were able to work it a little bit and get some runners on there in the beginning and it didn’t come around but eventually it came around,” West Virginia and Oak Glen Head Coach Sherrie Garner said.

Also for Oak Glen, Maddie McKay who has committed to Toledo was named the OVAC 4-A Player of the Year.

