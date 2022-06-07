ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Councilmen revisit competing event center claims

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

City Councilman Lige Daughtridge has said he believes the Rocky Mount Event Center would have become a reality without the local Opportunities Industrialization Center.

To support his statement, Daughtridge, in response to an inquiry by a reporter, provided the Telegram with a copy of the minutes of a closed session meeting of the previous City Council more than five years ago.

The copy of those minutes, which are dated March 27, 2017, refers to then-City Manager Charles Penny having referred to the then-proposed Downtown Community Facility, which became the Rocky Mount Event Center, and to federal new market tax credits.

The New Market Tax Credits Program was created in 2000 to provide incentives to invest in historically low-income areas.

According to the council closed session minutes, Penny told the then-council he was not ready to recommend proceeding with new market tax credits in conjunction with the financing of the Downtown Community Facility.

The minutes said Penny told the then-council that the process is complex, but that the loan is in place and bonds are sold.

The minutes also said Penny told the then-council that staff and advisors continue to work on the numbers relative to the new market tax credit financing piece.

And the minutes said, “Mr. Penny added that the facility can be financed without NMTC; however, it cannot include a clinic without NMTC. He stated that the efforts are ongoing, but the venture needs to make sense for both the city and OIC.”

Daughtridge told the Telegram via email Friday that the latter paragraph substantiates his remarks during the May 25 council budget work session.

The OIC seeks to help provide residents with employment training and health care and has a specialty care center in part of the event center building.

The event center was opened in 2018 on the northeastern side of downtown after being built at a cost of $48 million.

During the final part of the May 25 council budget work session, an intense back-and-forth occurred between Councilman Andre Knight and Daughtridge about whether the event center would have become a reality without the OIC.

Knight has been in office since 2003 and he also chairs the OIC’s board. Daughtridge has been in office since 2019.

One of the topics of the May 25 council budget work session included having a large-scale renovation of the former Booker T. Washington High School campus northeast of downtown.

Three distinct projects are proposed at the former campus: One for the former educational wing, which includes the OIC’s headquarters; one for the gymnasium, which is part of the municipality; and one for the municipal community center.

During the discussion May 25, Daughtridge proposed selling the part of what was the educational wing of the former campus to the OIC for $1 and letting the OIC do whatever it wanted with that part of what had been the campus.

Later during the discussion, Daughtridge made clear the municipality has supported the OIC.

Discord began when Daughtridge also said the municipality has supported the OIC through the event center.

Knight rebutted by saying, “Wait a minute now. If it weren’t for OIC, we wouldn’t even have the event center.”

Daughtridge countered, “We would have the event center.”

Knight disagreed and Daughtridge asked Knight whether he wanted to go pull the minutes of the closed session during which the matter was discussed and look at them.

“You just need to get off of that,” Knight said. “That’s what you need to do.”

Daughtridge, his voice rising, said, “No, no, you’re the one that brought it up.”

Councilman T.J. Walker, who chairs council work sessions as the mayor pro tem for 2022, said he believed the session was moving beyond what was being talked about.

Knight said, “It’s a lie.”

Daughtridge denied that and told Knight, “Let’s go pull the minutes.”

Knight said, “No, ask the man right here,” a reference to interim City Manager Peter Varney.

Walker sought to move the May 25 council budget work session along, but Knight said, “No, anytime he brings it up in this meeting and we don’t dispel what he’s saying, I’m going to say it.”

“I’m going to say it, too —” Daughtridge said.

Knight interjected and told Daughtridge, “Well, say it. Well, you’re lying.”

Daughtridge via email Friday told the Telegram that before providing the newspaper with a copy of the minutes of the closed session he had to receive approval from City Attorney Jep Rose.

Knight, in an extensive response Monday via a text message to the Telegram, said that the new market tax credit investors would not fund the event center without an OIC federally qualified health center clinic.

“The collaboration with OIC helped us raise $22 million in NMTC so that the city could extract $5 million to upgrade amenities such as the family entertainment center, flexible flooring and theater-style seats,” he said.

Knight said that the original seats were planned to be bleachers and that the original flooring would not have accommodated the range of events the event center can now host.

“In addition, OIC’s presence allowed us to have a medical clinic located in our state-of-the-art facility,” Knight said. “It has already been a blessing to the athletes that compete there, along with OIC’s athletic trainer.”

Knight also said that the mammography services offered by the OIC to marginalized Black women have saved countless lives and expanded the OIC’s already dynamic relationship with Nash UNC Health Care and the medical community.

“The real question is: Why are we having this discussion now?” Knight said. “The event center is built and bringing success to all of Rocky Mount and that would not have happened without OIC. Give OIC credit for helping to bring benefits to everyone. That is our message. Equity investments create shared prosperity for all.”

