Rocky Mount, NC

Boys and Girls Clubs to start summer program

By By NANCY WEST-BRAKE Telegram Correspondent
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region is accepting applications for children to participate in its annual summer program.

The program lasts nine weeks, from June 13 through Aug. 19, and is available at three locations in Rocky Mount, Nashville and Tarboro.

“Every summer, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region provide youth access to fun, educational and beneficial programs that keep them learning, growing and safe,” said Desiree Dolberry, marketing and special events coordinator for the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Dolberry said starting today, the clubhouses will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and are open to all youth. Those who attend, if not already club members, will have to join the club, which has membership fees of $10 per year.

The summer programs, Dolberry said, are $25 per week. Scholarships are available.

A number of programs are planned, including S.T.E.A.M. activities, field trips, cooking classes and summer brain games.

Sheila Cook, unit director for the Edgecombe County Clubhouse at Stocks Elementary School, said a variety of field trips are planned, including movies, bowling, miniature golf and a trip to the Imperial Centre for Arts and Sciences.

She said the program also will feature art contests and art projects, along with sports and recreation programs designed to help develop physical fitness, reduce stress and promote a positive use of leisure time.

Cook said program organizers also work with children to prevent learning loss over the summer by incorporating activities in the “Summer Brain Game” to build academic and social-emotional skills.

Durell Petway, director of operations at the Lucy Ann Boddie Brewer Clubhouse, said the Boys & Girls Clubs will be working with an intern from N.C. State University, Zed Factor, to assist with three sessions of S.T.E.A.M. projects based on virtual careers. The agricultural portion of S.T.E.A.M. will be covered by visitors from the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.

Petway said another emphasis of the summer programs is to enhance and retain students’ reading and math skills through high-yield learning activities.

He said children would be assessed on reading comprehension at the beginning and then encouraged to participate in “Energizers,” which he described as “hands-on, project-based learning” consisting of weeklong modules broken down by age groups. Among the reading material would be superhero, wild robot and mystery stories.

An ending assessment, Petway said, would measure improvement.

Health and Wellness Coordinator Travis Thompson, Petway said, will be leading a culinary program, safety in the kitchen, which he said would include instruction on nutrition and how to make frugal, healthy habits in the kitchen. Petway said children also will be taught about some food-service related jobs.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs summer program, contact the Edgecombe County Clubhouse at Stocks Elementary School at 400 W. Hope Lodge St. in Tarboro at 252-452-2256, the Lucy Ann Boddie Brewer Clubhouse at 405 W. Raleigh Blvd. in Rocky Mount at 252-977-7527 or the Nashville Area Clubhouse at Nash Central Middle School at 1638 South First St. in Nashville at 252-567-8876.

