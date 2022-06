GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were hurt in a shooting on Green Bay’s east side Wednesday night. Action 2 News was on the scene overnight and spoke to Lieutenant Brad Strouf with the Green Bay Police Department. Lt. Strouf said officers arrived just before 10p.m. after getting reports of a male victim who had been shot. The male victim, according to police, had gone into a business to ask for help. Officers responded, found the male victim, and started giving medical aid.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO