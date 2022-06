McHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, Wisp Resort and Garrett College teamed up to host a new student welcome reception Sept. 10, 2021, at Wisp Resort. “It was exciting for our students to be able to enjoy the great outdoors on a really beautiful day at Wisp,” said Brandon Jackson, Garrett College’s assistant director of student development. “None of this would have been possible without the Chamber or Wisp, who just did a fantastic job supporting this event.”

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO