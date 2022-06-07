ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

 2 days ago

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: NIECE    MODEM    INWARD    TARGET

Answer: The mail was being delivered to California by the Pony Express in 1860 – "RIDE" ON TIME

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I'm like a menu at an expensive restaurant; you can look at me, but you can't afford me." – Anna Kournikova

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WHEN I'M NO LONGER RAPPING, I WANT TO OPEN UP AN ICE CREAM PARLOR AND CALL MYSELF SCOOP DOGG. – SNOOP DOGG

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN THE TOILWORN NORSE THUNDER GOD BEHELD THAT THING OF BEAUTY, IT WAS A SIGHT FOR THOR EYES.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BEET    ONION    CARROT    TURNIP

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

LINING, GENIUS, SUITE, ENGLISH, HUSKY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. WOUNDED
  2. FREELANCER
  3. BRAINIER
  4. DEVOTE
  5. BOATHOOK
  6. DAYFLOWER
  7. HEADLINES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Friday night traffic

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

