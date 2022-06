Find out the incredible engineering behind animals, insects, and plants during Nature’s Amazing Machines, a new exhibition at Carnegie Museum of Natural History. A release says the traveling show “invites visitors to investigate the mechanics and innovation of the natural world” with specimens, interactive elements, and videos. Find out what gives cheetahs their speed and how Venus flytraps detect their next meals, as well as how nature inspired a number of human inventions. Continues through January 2023. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. carnegiemnh.org.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO