Redevelopment plans were announced some time back for the Allen Building, the former RiceStix/H.D. Lee structure at 200 East Commercial Street in downtown Lebanon. After the announcement about three years ago by Capstone Development of St. Louis, the city and developer have worked on funding requirements and the building was approved for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. Since then, not much has been heard publicly about the project in the past year. Brian Thompson, president/CEO of Lebanon Regional Economic Development, said Wednesday that behind the scenes work on the project is still ongoing. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO