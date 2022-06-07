ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Loving Every Second’ Of Being Married To Travis Barker

By Sara Whitman
 2 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is not only smitten with her hubby Travis Barker, 46, she is in love with married life! A source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the eldest Kardashian sister is “loving every second of playing wife.” They also said she “cannot stop looking at photos from their wedding and she is telling everyone to call her Mrs. Barker.” Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in the picturesque waterside town of Portofino, Italy on Sunday, May 22, after legally getting married a week prior in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The source added, “Marrying Travis has only strengthened the bond that she has with his children, and they were so happy to have been included in their wedding party. She will care for his children the same way she does for hers.” Kourtney shares three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, 39. Travis also has three kids: son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 23, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. HollywoodLife previously confirmed that Kourtney is a “nurturing” and caring stepmother who only wants what is best for all of her children, biological or not.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian walk hand in hand (Photo: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Now that Kourtney is getting in the groove of married life, there’s one more step the couple wants to take: creating their dream home. “They are thinking now of building their own home, which would be really special because they can create a living space together that suits their exact needs, with plenty of rooms for all of their kids to be comfortable and have their own bathrooms,” the source divulged. “This would be their forever family home. They would also want to have a place where they could have a baseball field for Reign, as well as other amenities for Travis, such as a complete skate park.” However, they noted that they’re not in a rush to move, as Travis is quite fond of his residence.

The source also opened up about how Kourtney’s kids are adjusting to Travis. “Regarding Travis and her children, they have a unique relationship in that Travis is like a super cool older brother to them, but they don’t look at him as their father,” they explained. “They love their dad so much, but they understand that their mom is married to Travis now and that he is their stepfather. There is nothing but love in their entire blended family.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian pose at the 2022 Met Gala (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Travis and Kourtney have also been open up about their desire to have a child of their own together, but it has not been an easy process. The couple went through IVF and after unsuccessful attempts to become pregnant, they endured an intense Panchakarma cleanse together, which restricted them from engaging in sexual intercourse, drinking caffeine, and exercising. On the June 2 episode of The Kardashians, the couple announced they were going to try to conceive a child naturally.

Between trying for a child, getting married, considering a new, custom-built house, and a legal name change, it seems like Kourtney and Travis are truly in it for the long haul. Kourtney legally changed her name and changed her name on Instagram to add “Barker” to it on May 23. “Kourtney will always be known as Kourtney Kardashian, but she decided to use Kardashian Barker after marrying Travis,” another source close to Kourtney previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her name change. “Her family was advising against [her changing her last name to just Barker] because she has so many ties to Kardashian. They suggested that she combine their last names, like what Kim [Kardashian] did when she married Kanye [West], so that is ultimately what she decided to do.”

